Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao and Nouriel Roubini Engage in a War of Words

Turkish-American economist Nouriel Roubini talked about the seven C's of the crypto realm. According to Roubini, the seven C's stand for: concealed, corrupt, crooks, criminals, con-men, carnival barkers, CZ.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Roubini questioned why Binance was allowed to operate in the United Arab Emirates.. He also mentioned that the implosion and eventual collapse of FTX has shown the world that crypto needs to aware of the bad actors. He included CZ in the category of 'bad actors'.

"Unfortunately this is an ecosystem that is totally corrupt. Unfortunately it is and I think the lesson of the last few weeks is that these people should be out of here," said Nouriel Robini.

Roubini compared the Binance CEO to a "walking time bomb". Kevin O'Leary was also on the radar of Roubini. "Kevin O' Leary is a paid hack of FTX," added Roubini. O'Leary was an early investor of FTX.

CZ has recently responded back to the comments of Roubini. "We don't care. There are people who try to become famous by attacking other people. People with negative energy in their life generally don't go far in life," responded CZ at the Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit.

Binance CEO did not hold back as he went on to say it was very impolite of Roubini to say that CZ shouldn't be here. "When you are a guest of the country, you do not decide who the country should kick out or not kick out. He should not attack industry players with pure false information," added CZ.

He mentioned Binance has 15 licenses all over the world, being the most licenses crypto exchange in the world. He also stated that Binance has 44 state licenses in the US.

"ADGM is one of the most solid regulators in the world. ADGM established crypto regulation very early. I think 2018 or 2019. All these things are contrary to completely irrational attacks that he is making. We do not think it is important," added CZ.