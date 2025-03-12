Everyone's on Their Phones — Why You Need a Mobile-First Communications Strategy Businesses must embrace mobile-first strategies and use 5G, AI and data-driven insights to deliver secure and real-time customer experiences.

By Cara Sloman Edited by Micah Zimmerman

Key Takeaways

  • Mobile devices dominate global internet access, reshaping consumer engagement expectations.
  • Technologies like 5G and AI are enhancing mobile user experiences.
  • Businesses must innovate and prioritize security in mobile communication strategies.

Today, we live in a mobile-first world. Experts forecast that this year, more than 70% of internet users will depend exclusively on mobile devices for online access. In fact, 40% of 18 to 34-year-old consumers in the U.S. have no way to access online content except via their smartphones. That figure rises to more than 75% in nations such as India and Nigeria.

This requires a fundamental shift in how businesses engage with their customers. Marketers must evolve to meet the new expectations of mobile-savvy consumers who demand real-time, personalized and dynamic interactions.

The impact of mobile

What was once a one-way, static marketing flow is now dynamic, personalized and real-time. Five years ago, mobile phones overtook desktops as the primary platform, but desktops still had a dominant role in the workplace. Now, mobile phones are the dominant devices for browsing, social media, e-commerce and entertainment. Consumers are more informed and expect brands to deliver highly relevant and instant experiences.

We see examples of this shift all the time. A former marketing colleague estimates she conducts about 90% of her daily work via mobile, using Slack for communication, scheduling posts on Instagram and using mobile-first tools like Google Docs and Canva. Many of a family member's recent doctor visits took place via video on a tablet in our living room and didn't require a trip to the doctor's office. The capabilities and convenience of mobile are changing all aspects of our lives.

What's shaping the trends

Several technological developments are reshaping the mobile communication landscape. One of these is 5G, a game-changer (faster download speeds, lower latency and improved reliability). Mobile apps are more immersive and responsive, enhancing experiences such as gaming, streaming, AR/VR and cloud-based applications.

AI is getting more and more integrated into mobile communication apps. Features like chatbots, voice assistants (e.g., Siri, Google Assistant) and language translation improve the user experience.

Data privacy concerns are on the rise, and mobile operating systems and apps are introducing new privacy features. For example, Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) has forced many apps to be more transparent about data collection. Android has introduced new privacy tools like Privacy Sandbox to limit cross-app tracking.

As a result, more mobile messaging apps, including WhatsApp and Signal, are implementing end-to-end encryption to protect user data and conversations.

How to reshape the approach

To build a resilient, future-ready mobile communications strategy, businesses need to prioritize four factors:

  • A customer-centric approach – your customers' needs, behaviors and preferences must remain at the center of your strategy across all delivery methods. You can keep customers at the forefront by actively gathering feedback, personalizing interactions and focusing on delivering seamless, intuitive experiences across devices. This fosters loyalty and ensures your solutions are aligned with evolving expectations.
  • Data-driven decision-making – reduces the guesswork, and it's crucial to maintain a competitive edge. With the right data, user insights and performance metrics, you can make informed decisions and adapt strategies in real-time. This approach enhances campaigns and services for maximum impact and ROI.
  • Continued innovation – the mobile ecosystem is always changing. To stay ahead, embrace experimentation and be ready to adapt to emerging trends. This involves not only adopting cutting-edge tools but also rethinking traditional processes to create unique, future-focused solutions.
  • Remaining secure – as mobile usage grows, so do security risks. Ensuring the privacy and safety of user data is critical for maintaining trust and compliance with industry regulations. Businesses must ensure the providers they work with have strong security measures in place – including encryption, authentication and threat monitoring — to safeguard their customers.

There are several steps you can take now to get started. The first is to adopt scalable cloud-based communication platforms like Microsoft Office 365. Scalable platforms reassure businesses that they are ready for future growth and new mobile technologies.

The second is to integrate AI for personalization and automation. As mobile devices become more integrated into daily life, real-time, personalized experiences have become crucial for businesses and service providers to engage users and build strong customer relationships. 

AI allows businesses to create more personalized, real-time experiences for their customers while automating many customer service functions (i.e., chatbots). One company, for instance, offers what it calls the only complete AI-first customer service platform "that delivers human-quality service" and instant, accurate answers for customers around the clock. It has one AI with three components that assist customers, support agents and support leaders in real time.

The third is to actively collect and analyze customer feedback, as noted above.

Another aspect commonly overlooked is mobile user experience (UX). Businesses must prioritize mobile UX, optimize for speed and not overlook unique mobile behaviors. Security, omnichannel integration, mobile-optimized content and SEO are key elements of a great mobile-first customer experience. In practice, this might look like making sure you're writing press releases and blogs with shorter headlines and more bullet points, making your content easier to read even when viewed on a smaller screen.

Businesses need to incorporate agility, continuous learning and a future-focused mindset into their core operations. To stay ahead of emerging trends in the mobile space without overcommitting to short-lived fads, take a strategic, data-driven approach. 

  • Experiment cautiously with emerging trends using a test-and-learn-as-you-go approach, and pivot as necessary based on learnings. 
  • Leverage data to assess the relevance of trends to your specific ICP (ideal customer profile) and business goals. 
  • Focus on long-term strategic alignment, ensuring that trends add real value to user experience and company objectives. 
  • Curate trusted sources of trend information and avoid chasing every buzzword. 
  • Foster a culture of innovation but be judicious with investments in unproven technologies. 

Mobile technology is at the heart of how consumers interact with brands in today's digital-first environment. Communications strategies that prioritize real-time, personalized and dynamic interactions are in the best position to maintain a competitive advantage. From leveraging real-time data to adopting innovative formats, businesses can create agile campaigns that connect with increasingly mobile-savvy consumers and drive lasting engagement.
Cara Sloman

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® VIP

President and CEO of Force4 Technology Communications

Cara Sloman is CEO and president of Force4, a marketing communications and PR agency serving B2B technology companies.

