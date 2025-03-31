Chargebee Acquires AI-Driven Customer Tracking Platform Trainn Chargebee makes its second acquisition in a month, previously acquiring Inai to enhance AI-driven payment management.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Chargebee CEO Krish Subramanian|LinkedIn

Chargebee, a leading software firm specialising in revenue management and customer retention, has acquired AI-first customer tracking platform Trainn. This marks Chargebee's second acquisition within a month as it intensifies its AI-driven initiatives.

Previously, Chargebee acquired Inai, a payments management software firm, to integrate AI into its services. The acquisition of Trainn aligns with its vision of enabling businesses to navigate an increasingly digital and AI-driven market.

As part of the deal, Trainn's 200 customers will transition to Chargebee's platform. Trainn, founded in 2020, has focused on accelerating AI-based solutions and had earlier raised USD 700,000 in a seed round led by Speciale Invest. The acquisition strengthens Chargebee's capabilities in customer tracking and engagement.

"The payments market is rapidly evolving with new methods like embedded payments, digital wallets, BNPL, and real-time payments. AI is key to enhancing customer experience and driving business growth. Currently, customers must manage these complexities on their own infrastructure," said Chargebee CEO Krish Subramanian.

Chargebee, backed by major investors like Tiger Global, Peak XV, and Insight Partners, was last valued at USD 3.5 billion after raising USD 250 million in its Series H round in 2022. With Trainn's expertise, Chargebee aims to deepen its AI-powered offerings for businesses worldwide.
