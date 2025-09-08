ChargeZone Acquires Zerovolt's Wadala EV Charging Hub Zerovolt announced plans to invest more than INR 250 crores over the next two years.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ChargeZone

Charge point operator ChargeZone has acquired Zerovolt's flagship charging facility in Wadala, Mumbai, through an all-cash deal for an undisclosed amount.

Founded three years ago by Harshdeep Singh Virk and Priyesh Joshi, Zerovolt has emerged as a specialist in powering electric passenger buses and large-scale commercial fleets. The company supports Chalo Mobility, a private intra-city bus operator, and has played a crucial role in advancing sustainable public transport.

"With this acquisition, we see not only validation of our early vision but also a stepping stone towards building a full-fledged electric mobility platform for heavy commercial vehicles," said Harshdeep Singh Virk, Co-Founder of Zerovolt. His co-founder, Priyesh Joshi, added, "Our mission has always been to solve electrification where it matters most, for large-scale fleets and operations. With this partnership, our vision can now scale to its full potential."

ChargeZone is backed by Shell Ventures, BlueOrchard Finance, and British International Investment.

"India's EV ecosystem is entering a decisive growth phase, and the electrification of heavy commercial vehicles will be its true tipping point," said Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO of ChargeZone. "By adding Zerovolt's flagship hub to our network, we are reinforcing our commitment to building the backbone of sustainable transport for the country."

Zerovolt announced plans to invest more than INR 250 crores over the next two years to expand electrification across transport and logistics, sectors that remain among the most fuel-intensive and carbon-heavy in India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

I Had the Right Answer in a Room Full of Decision-Makers — But No One Backed Me Until I Did This

Technical skills will get you in the room — but it's your ability to translate complexity into clarity that drives real influence and impact.

By Charles Sims
News and Trends

OYO Parent Oravel Stays Rebrands as Prism

The new name was finalised after a global naming competition that drew more than 6,000 suggestions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

3 Ways Small Businesses Can Compete With Big Companies Using the Power of AI

Small businesses can now match the speed and output of larger competitors by using AI to create content, improve communication and streamline operations.

By Georgi Todorov
News and Trends

Venture Catalysts Raises INR 150 Cr to Boost Leadership and Launch New Funds

The primary round valued the firm at USD 200 million post-money, while secondary transactions were independently priced between existing shareholders and new investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

How Building Tech With No Tech Background Taught Me the Most Valuable Skill in Business

The most valuable skill in business today is translation — the power to bridge vision and execution, clarity and complexity, strategy and reality.

By Tristan Thompson