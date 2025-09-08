Zerovolt announced plans to invest more than INR 250 crores over the next two years.

Charge point operator ChargeZone has acquired Zerovolt's flagship charging facility in Wadala, Mumbai, through an all-cash deal for an undisclosed amount.

Founded three years ago by Harshdeep Singh Virk and Priyesh Joshi, Zerovolt has emerged as a specialist in powering electric passenger buses and large-scale commercial fleets. The company supports Chalo Mobility, a private intra-city bus operator, and has played a crucial role in advancing sustainable public transport.

"With this acquisition, we see not only validation of our early vision but also a stepping stone towards building a full-fledged electric mobility platform for heavy commercial vehicles," said Harshdeep Singh Virk, Co-Founder of Zerovolt. His co-founder, Priyesh Joshi, added, "Our mission has always been to solve electrification where it matters most, for large-scale fleets and operations. With this partnership, our vision can now scale to its full potential."

ChargeZone is backed by Shell Ventures, BlueOrchard Finance, and British International Investment.

"India's EV ecosystem is entering a decisive growth phase, and the electrification of heavy commercial vehicles will be its true tipping point," said Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO of ChargeZone. "By adding Zerovolt's flagship hub to our network, we are reinforcing our commitment to building the backbone of sustainable transport for the country."

