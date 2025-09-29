The IPO opened on September 25, 2025, and will close on September 29, 2025, with shares expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform on October 3, 2025.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chatterbox Technologies Limited, a digital and influencer marketing company, is set to conclude its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, September 29, 2025.

The issue, which opened on September 25, has been met with steady investor demand and will pave the way for the company's listing on the BSE SME platform on October 3, 2025.

The Mumbai-based firm, known for its operations under the Chtrbox and ChtrSocial divisions, has launched a book-built issue aimed at raising INR 42.86 crore through a fresh issue of more than 37 lakh equity shares. Each share carries a face value of INR 10, with a price band set between INR 110 and INR 115.

The lot size is fixed at 1,200 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of INR 2.76 lakh for two lots, while high-net-worth individuals need to invest at least INR 4.14 lakh for three lots.

According to Chittorgarh data, the IPO has been subscribed 2.37 times. The retail portion was booked 2.59 times and the HNI quota saw 2.41 times subscription, signaling healthy participation across categories. The qualified institutional buyer quota, which accounts for half of the issue, also drew significant attention.

Chatterbox Technologies has outlined a clear plan for utilising the proceeds. Around INR 11.07 crore will go toward capital expenditures, while INR 7.14 crore is earmarked for establishing a new office and studio. Another INR 5.02 crore is allocated for brand building, and INR 6.33 crore will cover incremental working capital requirements. The remainder will be used for general corporate purposes.

In 2025, the company reported revenue of INR 59.45 crore, up from INR 55.37 crore in 2024. Net profit also edged higher to INR 8.86 crore compared with INR 8.53 crore in the previous year.

Founded in 2016, Chatterbox has played a pioneering role in India's creator economy, linking brands with influencers and creators across markets. Its creative arm, ChtrSocial, supports brands with content strategy and digital storytelling, while its international presence spans Singapore, the UAE, the USA, and the UK.

As of September 28, the grey market premium for Chatterbox shares stood at INR 17 per share, suggesting a potential listing price of around INR 132, which represents a premium of nearly 15 percent over the upper price band.

Several other companies are also preparing to tap the capital markets in the coming weeks. Among them are WeWork India, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Ola Electric, and FirstCry, reflecting the continued momentum in India's IPO market.