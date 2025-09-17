Check Point Acquires Lakera in USD 300 Mn Deal The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 subject to customary conditions.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd has announced an agreement to acquire Lakera, a global AI-native security platform provider, in a transaction valued at about USD 300 million.

The deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 subject to customary conditions, aims to deliver an end-to-end AI security stack for enterprises adopting artificial intelligence at scale.

The integration will bring together Check Point's existing portfolio, which includes GenAI Protect, SaaS and API security, data loss prevention, and machine learning-driven defenses, with Lakera's specialised AI protection tools.

Lakera's flagship offerings, Lakera Red and Lakera Guard, focus on pre-deployment risk assessment and real-time runtime enforcement for large language models, AI agents, and multimodal workflows.

Enterprises are increasingly embedding generative AI, large language models, and autonomous agents into core operations, a shift that drives efficiency but also expands potential attack surfaces. Threats such as data leakage, prompt injection, model manipulation, and risks from autonomous decision-making have become critical areas of concern. Check Point aims to address these risks by combining its Infinity architecture with Lakera's runtime protection, enabling security across the full lifecycle of AI models, agents, and data.

Founded in 2021 by AI experts with experience at Google and Meta, Lakera operates research hubs in Zurich and San Francisco. Its platform is reinforced by Gandalf, a leading adversarial AI network with more than 80 million attack patterns, providing continuous adaptation against emerging threats. Trusted by Fortune 500 firms, Lakera supports over 100 languages and reports high detection rates with low latency and minimal false positives.

Following the acquisition, Lakera will serve as the foundation for Check Point's Global Center of Excellence for AI Security, accelerating innovation and positioning the company as a key player in securing enterprise AI adoption worldwide.
