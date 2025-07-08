Chef Vicky Ratnani Enters Serveware Space with SWAG and FNS International Unveiled at HGH India 2025, the country's premier trade show for homeware and lifestyle products, the new premium serveware collection is curated by Chef Vicky himself—infused with global influences and crafted to elevate everyday dining.

In a major move that blends culinary creativity with design innovation, SWAG, a leading celebrity brand licensing platform, has announced its strategic foray into the celebrity chef merchandising space.

This landmark entry is marked by a collaboration with FNS International Ltd, a pioneer in India's premium tableware market, and celebrated chef Vicky Ratnani.

Unveiled at HGH India 2025, the country's premier trade show for homeware and lifestyle products, the new premium serveware collection is curated by Chef Vicky himself—infused with global influences and crafted to elevate everyday dining.

"Vicky Ratnani's persona and passion for food are the cornerstones of his brand. We're proud to co-create a collection that not only reflects his energy and expertise but also enhances how India dines—through products that are stylish, practical, and thoughtfully made," said Vishal Sinha, Co-founder and CEO of SWAG.

The collection is a seamless blend of bohemian aesthetics, utility, and chef-tested durability. Each piece is food-grade and premium in quality, designed to appeal to both home chefs and food lovers seeking refined dining experiences.

"I've always wanted to translate my global experiences into thoughtfully designed products that resonate with the way India dines today—intuitive, expressive, and rooted in joy," said Chef Vicky Ratnani, whose influence spans TV, books, and digital platforms.

The partnership will be powered by SWAG's robust licensing ecosystem, extending the collection across retail, e-commerce, and experiential touchpoints. With India's evolving appetite for elevated home dining, the collaboration sets the stage for a new wave of chef-led lifestyle products.

"The rising influence of food content and the evolving appetite for refined dining experiences are reshaping India's serveware category. A celebrity chef like Vicky brings unmatched authenticity and vision to lead this shift," added Sinha.

Adding his voice, Adish Jain, Managing Director, FNS International Ltd, stated, "This collaboration with SWAG and Chef Vicky brings an exciting new dimension to the world of serveware. At FNS, we believe in constantly redefining dining aesthetics, and with Chef Vicky's creative vision, we're set to create something truly iconic."

The launch is perfectly timed ahead of India's festive season, positioning the collection as a premium gifting option for weddings, Diwali, and milestone celebrations.

"HGH India connects innovation with industry. We're thrilled to host this groundbreaking collaboration and look forward to its industry-wide impact," said Rajiv Merchant, CEO of Texzone, organisers of HGH India.

With this venture, SWAG, FNS, and Chef Vicky Ratnani are not just launching products—they're crafting an experience that reimagines how India serves, shares, and celebrates food.
