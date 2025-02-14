Chevron Establishes USD 1 Bn Engineering and Innovation Centre in India The company aims to onboard 600 employees by the end of 2025, with future expansion anticipated.

Chevron

US energy major Chevron is making a significant investment in India with the establishment of its USD 1 billion Engineering and Innovation Excellence Centre (ENGINE) in Bengaluru. This marks the company's largest investment outside the United States, underscoring India's growing prominence as a hub for global energy innovation.

Announced at India Energy Week, Chevron's India head, Akshay Sahni, emphasised that ENGINE aims to leverage India's vast engineering and technology talent to support Chevron's global operations. Initially disclosed last year through a LinkedIn post, the project has gained momentum with key leadership appointments and an aggressive hiring plan. The company aims to onboard 600 employees by the end of 2025, with future expansion anticipated.

Unlike traditional back-office setups, ENGINE is designed to spearhead advanced engineering projects. It will focus on cutting-edge work such as geotechnical analysis, digital modelling of refineries, and process monitoring to enhance energy reliability. The centre will also contribute to Chevron's sustainability efforts, reinforcing its commitment to affordable and cleaner energy solutions.

"ENGINE is a state-of-the-art technology hub that will support Chevron's global projects and operations," Sahni stated. "Our goal is to build a diverse and inclusive workforce that delivers innovative solutions for affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy."

The centre is poised to play a key role in Chevron's digital transformation, integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and edge computing. These innovations will enhance efficiency in oil and gas production, carbon capture, and refinery operations. Key focus areas include:

  • Subsurface Analysis: AI-driven seismic data processing to improve geological analysis for oil, gas, and carbon sequestration.
  • Predictive Maintenance: Machine learning-based monitoring of refinery conditions to prevent equipment failures.
  • Digital Twins: Virtual refinery and LNG plant models for optimizing processes and improving reliability.
  • Live Data Streaming: Real-time operational data to support global decision-making.

ENGINE will contribute to Chevron's high-pressure deepwater projects, including the Anchor Project, which involves drilling depths of over 34,000 feet below sea level. The centre will also play a crucial role in large-scale carbon sequestration initiatives, such as those in Australia, identifying optimal geological reservoirs for long-term CO₂ storage.

To support its ambitious plans, Chevron has ramped up recruitment efforts, targeting specialists in mechanical, chemical, petroleum, civil, structural, electrical, and computer science engineering, alongside geologists and environmental scientists.

India Energy Week 2025, hosted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, will serve as a platform for industry leaders to discuss advancements in health, safety, and environmental standards. The event, held at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, will highlight the integration of emerging technologies in the energy sector.

With ENGINE, Chevron joins a growing list of multinational corporations investing in India's technological and engineering capabilities, reinforcing the country's position as a key player in the global energy landscape.
