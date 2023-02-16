Chintan Kothari Appointed as Partner at Eight Roads Ventures in India

Chintan joins Eight Roads from Avendus Capital where he led the healthcare vertical for their investment banking business

By Saptak Bardhan

Eight Roads Ventures
Chintan Kothari, partner, Eight Roads Ventures

Eight Roads Ventures on Thursday announced that Chintan Kothari had joined the healthcare team in India as partner. Chintan would enhance Eight Roads' ongoing efforts in the country to back entrepreneurs of early-growth stage companies and identify new investment opportunities across the healthcare and life sciences value chains.

"Chintan's experience and network will be invaluable given both the breadth and reach of our existing investments, and our ambition to partner with exceptional founders within life sciences, healthcare services, consumer health and digital health," said Dr. Prem Pavoor, senior partner, head of India & healthcare investments, Eight Roads Ventures.

Eight Roads' Healthcare team in India has to-date backed over 25 fast-growing businesses. The firm's global platform has backed over 120 healthcare companies of which more than 50 have listed in the public markets.

"Healthcare in India is evolving at break neck speed and I believe that we're going to witness more innovation in the sector over the next few years. This is an exciting time to be part of the startup ecosystem and I am delighted to be joining Eight Roads as we bring our collective experiences to support and scale-up category leaders," said, Chintan Kothari, partner, Eight Roads Ventures.

With over 15 years of experience in investment banking, Chintan joins Eight Roads from Avendus Capital where he led the healthcare vertical for their investment banking business. Prior to Avendus, he led the healthcare and consumer investment banking verticals for Citigroup, before which he was with Rothschild in India.

