The initiative aims to focus on sectors including energy and climate, quantum, robotics, space, defence, bio and medtech and applied AI, offering up to USD 2 million in fast track Seed to Series A funding.

Chiratae Ventures has announced the launch of the Chiratae Sonic DeepTech Program, a new funding initiative aimed at accelerating the growth of deeptech founders in India.

The programme is designed to help innovators working on advanced technologies move more efficiently from laboratory research to market ready products.

The firm, which has invested more than USD 1 billion over the years and supported companies that have reached public listings, is inviting Seed to Series A stage founders to apply.

Chiratae Ventures claims to have already deployed more than USD 200 million across over 50 deeptech startups and plans to strengthen its focus on emerging technology sectors through this programme.

The Sonic DeepTech initiative concentrates on areas where India is seen to have strong potential for global leadership. These include energy and climate, quantum technologies, robotics and advanced manufacturing, space technologies, applied artificial intelligence and machine learning, defence, bio and medtech and the digital economy.

The programme promises faster decision making with evaluations completed within 48 hours. It offers funding support of up to USD 2 million and provides access to expert networks and ecosystem partners to help founders address early stage challenges.

"India's next wave of category-defining companies will come from deeptech startups that combine research rigour with product thinking," said Saharsh Sharma, Vice President Investments, Chiratae Ventures. "Founders need capital that understands long timelines, and partners who open doors with customers and research collaborators. Chiratae Sonic DeepTech is built exactly for that to give ambitious teams faster conviction and the ecosystem they need to win."

Chiratae Ventures has been part of the Indian technology ecosystem for 19 years. The firm manages USD 1.3 billion in assets across seven funds, has invested in more than 130 companies and has recorded over 50 exits. Its portfolio includes startups that have collectively filed 187 patent applications, with 150 published and 133 granted.

Applications for the Chiratae Sonic DeepTech Program are now open.