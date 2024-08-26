Get All Access for $5/mo

Chiratae Ventures Leads USD 7 Mn Funding Round for Proptech Startup HouseEazy The Noida-based startup plans to use the new capital to expand its geographical footprint across the NCR region, enhance its brand presence, grow its team, and refine its product offerings.

[L-R] Deepak Bhatia and Tarun Sainani, Co-founders of HouseEazy

HouseEazy, a marketplace for resale homes, has raised USD 7 million in Series-A funding in a mix of equity and debt led by Chiratae Ventures, with participation from Alteria Capital and existing investor Antler.

This funding comes just seven months after HouseEazy's seed round in December 2023.

The Noida-based startup plans to use the new capital to expand its geographical footprint across the NCR region, enhance its brand presence, grow its team, and refine its product offerings.

Anoop Menon, ConsumerTech Sector Lead at Chiratae Ventures, said, "The USD 90 billion secondary real estate market, which is completely unorganised and fragmented, is ripe for disruption. No platforms in the past have been able to address the pricing black box, timeline uncertainty, and scattered inventory issues that have plagued the home resale market for decades."

"HouseEazy, with its unique model and vast founder experience, has built an end-to-end solution with exclusivity on supply and distribution. The company has shown significant traction in a short span of time," added Menon.

Founded in 2021 by Tarun Sainani and Deepak Bhatia, HouseEazy aims to revolutionise the residential resale market by making transactions transparent, simple, and quick.

The platform claims to offer real-time price quotes to sellers using a proprietary machine-learning algorithm and provides buyers with access to exclusive, refurbished inventory through advanced AR/VR tools. Additionally, HouseEazy facilitates mortgage, legal, and registry services, positioning itself as a one-stop shop for resale home transactions.

Tarun Sainani, Co-founder of HouseEazy, said, "We've completely re-engineered the process, enabling customers to buy or sell resale homes in under 15 days on the HouseEazy platform with 100% safety. In a short period, we've already served over 1,000 customers by providing a super-convenient, trustworthy, and transparent end-to-end solution."

With a strong presence in Noida and Ghaziabad, HouseEazy has recently expanded into Gurgaon and plans further growth into Tier I cities like Pune, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

Deepak Bhatia, Co-founder of HouseEazy, added, "We have already hit a GMV ARR of INR 425 crore and expect to hit an INR 1,800 crore GMV ARR in the next 15–18 months from the NCR market alone. Our asset-light model and quick turnarounds, backed by a 2000-strong channel partner base, have enabled us to scale rapidly across markets. The potential of this business is to become bigger than many pan-Indian developers, as the secondary market is twice that of primary, with very little competition and a deep customer need gap that is consistent across geographies."
