Choice Broking Expands Wealth Management Footprint with Arete Capital Acquisition This strategic acquisition significantly bolsters Choice Broking's wealth management division, increasing its total AUM nearly sixfold from INR 1,090 crores to INR 6,241 crores.

Arun Poddar, CEO and Executive Director of Choice International Limited|LinkedIn

Choice Equity Broking Private Limited (Choice Broking), a leading full-service brokerage firm and a subsidiary of Choice International Limited, has announced the acquisition of Arete Capital Services Private Limited (Arete), a wealth management firm with an Assets Under Management (AUM) of INR 5,151 crores.

This strategic acquisition significantly bolsters Choice Broking's wealth management division, increasing its total AUM nearly sixfold from INR 1,090 crores to INR 6,241 crores.

This marks a major step in Choice Broking's expansion strategy, enhancing its ability to provide a wider range of investment solutions and advisory services to an evolving client base.

Arun Poddar, CEO and Executive Director of Choice International Limited, stated, "The acquisition of Arete Capital Services is a key milestone in our journey to become a leading player in the wealth management space. With Arete's strong reputation and expertise, we are confident in our ability to deliver superior investment solutions and personalised financial planning for HNIs and institutional clients."

Choice Equity Broking Private Limited is a leading financial services firm offering equity, commodity, and currency trading. It focuses on delivering technology-driven investment solutions to retail and institutional investors.

Kamal Somani, Director of Arete Capital Services, highlighted the opportunities the merger brings, saying, "Arete Capital Services has always been committed to providing customised investment solutions. Partnering with Choice Broking allows us to expand our reach, leverage advanced technology, and create greater value for our clients."

Arete Capital Services specialises in wealth management, providing tailored investment solutions to HNIs and institutional clients, with a strong focus on long-term financial growth.

With this acquisition, Choice Broking is poised to deepen client engagement, scale its market presence, and introduce innovative wealth management solutions. The combined expertise of both firms is expected to enhance research-backed financial strategies and improve investor success.
