ChrysCapital Gets Regulatory Nod to Invest in Nash Industries Mumbai-based ChrysCapital will make the investment through three of its affiliates — ChrysCapital Fund X, Two Infinity Partners, and Blue Wave Investments Ltd — which invest across multiple sectors.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved private equity firm ChrysCapital's proposal to acquire a stake in Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd.

The clearance comes as part of regulatory checks on deals crossing certain thresholds to ensure fair competition in the marketplace.

In a statement, the regulator said, "The proposed combination pertains to the acquisition by ChrysCapital Fund X, Two Infinity Partners and Blue Wave Investments Limited, collectively, of certain equity share capital of Nash Industries (I) Private Limited."

Nash Industries is engaged in box build solutions and metal stamping and designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic components for clients in electrical and power protection, data centres, defence and aerospace, IT and AI-related hardware, healthcare products, and gaming industries.

The CCI also confirmed the approval on X, stating, "Commission approves acquisition by ChrysCapital Fund X, Two Infinity Partners and Blue wave Investments Limited, collectively, of certain equity share capital in Nash Industries (I) Private Limited." The acquirers are private equity investors belonging to the ChrysCapital Group.
