CIEL HR Services Limited, post talks with its book running lead managers (BRLMs), has announced that it has undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 27,27,272 equity shares for cash at INR 110 per equity share (including a share premium of INR 108 per equity share) aggregating to INR 30 crore.

The company said that the move was approved by its board at its meeting held in November 2025.

According to a release, the Pre-IPO Placement consists of 27,27,272 equity shares amounting to INR 30 crore allotted to 88 investors such as Pegasus India Evolving Opportunities Fund, Zoho Corporation, Standard Fireworks, Rajashekar Reddy Seelam - founder of 24 Mantra Organic, Prime Securities, KTV Kannan - promoter of KTV Oil Mills and KTV Health Foods, Sri Kaliswari Fireworks, Family office of the Pothys, AIKYAM Capital, NS Rajan, Abhijit Bhaduri and others.

The company has also filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI. According to the filing documents, the IPO will consist of a fresh issue of up to INR 328.07 crore, which has been reduced by INR 30 crore pursuant to the Pre-IPO placement. The offer for sale (OFS) component will remain up to 47,39,336 equity shares.