CIEL HR Services Raises ₹30 Cr via Pre-IPO Placement The company has also filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

CIEL HR Services Limited, post talks with its book running lead managers (BRLMs), has announced that it has undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 27,27,272 equity shares for cash at INR 110 per equity share (including a share premium of INR 108 per equity share) aggregating to INR 30 crore.

The company said that the move was approved by its board at its meeting held in November 2025.

According to a release, the Pre-IPO Placement consists of 27,27,272 equity shares amounting to INR 30 crore allotted to 88 investors such as Pegasus India Evolving Opportunities Fund, Zoho Corporation, Standard Fireworks, Rajashekar Reddy Seelam - founder of 24 Mantra Organic, Prime Securities, KTV Kannan - promoter of KTV Oil Mills and KTV Health Foods, Sri Kaliswari Fireworks, Family office of the Pothys, AIKYAM Capital, NS Rajan, Abhijit Bhaduri and others.

The company has also filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI. According to the filing documents, the IPO will consist of a fresh issue of up to INR 328.07 crore, which has been reduced by INR 30 crore pursuant to the Pre-IPO placement. The offer for sale (OFS) component will remain up to 47,39,336 equity shares.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae