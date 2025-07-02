With the fresh funds, the Bengaluru-based deep-tech startup aims to scale up hardware production and intensify R&D for its flagship product.

Deep-tech infrastructure startup CIMware has secured USD 2.3 million in Pre-Series A funding led by Transition VC, aiming to scale up hardware production and intensify R&D for its flagship product.

The funds will also support hiring, operational growth, and acceleration of product deployment cycles.

Founded in 2022 by Rajiv Ganth, a veteran in distributed systems and data center engineering, CIMware is reimagining hyperscale computing through its Composable Infrastructure Module (CIM)—a smart switch that integrates compute, storage, and networking into a single, rack-level unit. The CIM is purpose-built for AI, ML, video streaming, and social media workloads, and is backed by multiple patents developed in India.

"Today's data centers are increasingly constrained by power availability, physical space, and outdated architecture," said Rajiv Ganth, Founder and CEO of CIMware. "Our technology slashes total cost of ownership by 80% and reduces carbon footprint while enabling modular upgrades—making it ideal for a wide range of deployments across public, private, and edge cloud environments."

Before founding CIMware, Ganth led CloudSimple India, acquired by Google, and held key roles at Intel, EMC, LSI, and Digital Equipment Corporation.

The company previously received INR 1.5 crore in grants from India's Department of Telecommunications and is preparing its first batch of 20 CIM units, slated for deployment by December 2025. CIMware is in active talks with data centers in South Korea, the UK, and the US for pilot rollouts.

CIMware's go-to-market strategy includes direct sales in India and the US, white-labeled deployments in Southeast Asia, and affiliate-driven expansion in Europe. It aims to capture 25% of its serviceable market and targets USD 175 million in revenue by FY26–27, with plans for an IPO in 5–6 years.

Transition VC's Raiyaan Shingati praised CIMware's energy-efficient approach, calling it a "game-changer" for global compute needs. Shoeb Ali, also of Transition VC, highlighted a 66% reduction in CAPEX and 25% lower energy usage from CIMware's solution.