CIMware Raises USD 2.3 Mn from Transition VC to Revolutionise Data Center Infrastructure With the fresh funds, the Bengaluru-based deep-tech startup aims to scale up hardware production and intensify R&D for its flagship product.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rajiv Ganth, Founder and CEO of CIMware

Deep-tech infrastructure startup CIMware has secured USD 2.3 million in Pre-Series A funding led by Transition VC, aiming to scale up hardware production and intensify R&D for its flagship product.

The funds will also support hiring, operational growth, and acceleration of product deployment cycles.

Founded in 2022 by Rajiv Ganth, a veteran in distributed systems and data center engineering, CIMware is reimagining hyperscale computing through its Composable Infrastructure Module (CIM)—a smart switch that integrates compute, storage, and networking into a single, rack-level unit. The CIM is purpose-built for AI, ML, video streaming, and social media workloads, and is backed by multiple patents developed in India.

"Today's data centers are increasingly constrained by power availability, physical space, and outdated architecture," said Rajiv Ganth, Founder and CEO of CIMware. "Our technology slashes total cost of ownership by 80% and reduces carbon footprint while enabling modular upgrades—making it ideal for a wide range of deployments across public, private, and edge cloud environments."

Before founding CIMware, Ganth led CloudSimple India, acquired by Google, and held key roles at Intel, EMC, LSI, and Digital Equipment Corporation.

The company previously received INR 1.5 crore in grants from India's Department of Telecommunications and is preparing its first batch of 20 CIM units, slated for deployment by December 2025. CIMware is in active talks with data centers in South Korea, the UK, and the US for pilot rollouts.

CIMware's go-to-market strategy includes direct sales in India and the US, white-labeled deployments in Southeast Asia, and affiliate-driven expansion in Europe. It aims to capture 25% of its serviceable market and targets USD 175 million in revenue by FY26–27, with plans for an IPO in 5–6 years.

Transition VC's Raiyaan Shingati praised CIMware's energy-efficient approach, calling it a "game-changer" for global compute needs. Shoeb Ali, also of Transition VC, highlighted a 66% reduction in CAPEX and 25% lower energy usage from CIMware's solution.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Noise Raises USD 20 Mn from Bose Corporation to Power Growth and Innovation

The newly raised capital will be used to bolster operational expenses, drive expansion efforts, enhance brand visibility, support working capital, and fuel other strategic initiatives.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Reliance Retail Launches FMCG Brand 'Independence' In Gujarat

Independence includes diverse categories such as staples, processed foods, beverages, among other daily essentials

By Shrabona Ghosh
Business News

'I'll Fight to Keep Every One of You': OpenAI Responds to Meta Poaching Talent, Says It Is 'Recalibrating' Pay

In a now-leaked memo, OpenAI Chief Research Officer Mark Chen told staff how the company is fighting back against Meta poaching staff.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Tata Motors Unfazed By Short-term Dip In Market Share of EVs; Aims To Remain the Leader

We are going to launch two cars in each of the three sub-segments of entry, mid and high-end EVs, which will help us maintain the 50 percent leadership in the EV segment, says Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

By Shrabona Ghosh
Business News

This New AI Startup Led By a Former OpenAI Exec Is Offering $500,000 Salaries

Mira Murati, the former chief technology officer at OpenAI, launched her secretive startup in February — and is paying top dollar for technical talent, according to new filings.

By Sherin Shibu