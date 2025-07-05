Citigroup Sells Swiggy Shares Worth INR 12.2 Crore This latest equity movement, combined with the winding down of Minis, suggests Swiggy is refocusing on core services while investors recalibrate their positions accordingly.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Citigroup Global Markets has offloaded its stake in Swiggy to BNP Paribas Financial Markets in a block deal worth INR 12.2 crore, according to stock exchange data. The transaction involved the sale of 3.2 lakh shares at INR 381 apiece and was executed through bulk deal mechanisms.

Citigroup Global Markets, the brokerage and investment banking arm of US-based Citigroup Inc., sold the shares to the investment unit of French banking major BNP Paribas. The move marks a notable shift in foreign institutional interest in the Indian foodtech company, coming at a time when Swiggy is undergoing internal restructuring.

The share sale comes shortly after Swiggy announced the impending shutdown of its digital storefront platform, Minis, by August 10. Minis, which once offered home-cooked meals, handmade products, and baking supplies, has not been visible on the main Swiggy app for over a year—indicating the company had already begun winding it down in phases.

While Swiggy continues to be a major player in India's food delivery and quick commerce space, recent financials suggest mounting pressure on profitability. In the quarter ending March 31, 2025, the company reported revenue of INR 4,410 crore but posted a loss of INR 1,081 crore during the same period. Food delivery accounted for 37 per cent of its total revenue, with quick commerce contributing the rest.

Neither Citigroup nor BNP Paribas issued public statements on the rationale behind the transaction. However, such secondary market trades often reflect broader investor sentiment and strategic rebalancing, especially in the run-up to Swiggy's anticipated public offering.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

101 Small Business Ideas to Match Your Personality, Investment, Skills & Goals

Still stuck on what biz to start? Use AI to uncover 101 custom ideas aligned with your skills, values & lifestyle—plus a 90-day roadmap to launch with clarity.

By Ben Angel
Growing a Business

Why Storytelling (Not Selling) Is Your Most Powerful Branding Tool

A thought leader is a sum of their stories. Learn why sharing your unique thoughts, feelings and perspectives can help you stand apart from other experts in your field.

By Adam Witty
News and Trends

Reliance Retail Launches FMCG Brand 'Independence' In Gujarat

Independence includes diverse categories such as staples, processed foods, beverages, among other daily essentials

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Nikesh Arora on AI, Cybersecurity, and the Next Tech Tectonic Shift

"There's 10 times more information in private domains...this proprietary data could give select entities an insurmountable edge while building AI models," says Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

4 Keyword Mistakes That Are Killing Your SEO — and What to Do Instead

Adapt your SEO strategy now to stay ahead of AI and algorithm changes reshaping search.

By Jason Hennessey