Healthcare and life sciences-focused solutions provider CitiusTech has launched a GenAI version of its industry-leading HEDIS (Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set) solution integrated into its PERFORM+ Clinical Convergence Platform.

Notably, it will be the industry's first Generative HEDIS solution.

"The world is evolving rapidly. Generative AI is a phase-changing transformative technology disruption. Within the next five years, a majority of the current industry processes and operations will require re-imagining to adapt to a bold new era. HEDIS & Quality Management for payers is no exception. Our Generative HEDIS solution is a library of capabilities that will continue to help payers improve efficiency, eliminate costly operations & exponentially boost productivity," said Shyam Manoj Karunakaran, executive vice president, Head of Health Plans & Platforms, CitiusTech.

Its advanced HEDIS solution will now include Conversational Rules (text/ voice to rules for cohort building, measure building, attribution); Gen AI Foundational Library; Collaborative workbench for Gen AI solutions; AI Augmented Engineering; Faster time to market for feature building; and Assisted User Experience (Chart abstraction, annotations and others).

"This represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionise a traditionally manual-intensive business process through the implementation of a forward-looking engineering architecture. We are at the pivotal intersection of healthcare-grade Generative AI adoption for conversational experiences and the most advanced technologies for HEDIS and quality management," said Madhu Madhanan, Vice President & Engineering Head of PERFORM+, CitiusTech.

For FY23, CitiusTech shared that it had crossed INR 3,500 crores in revenue, with revenue from operations growing by 40 per cent.