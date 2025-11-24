The agreement aims to accelerate the adoption of clean and connected mobility solutions by combining Citroën's electric vehicle capabilities with Milo Drive's technology powered fleet management system.

Citroën India has partnered with mobility tech platform Milo Drive to deploy 500 units of the all electric Citroën ë C3 into its nationwide fleet.

The collaboration will integrate the ë C3 into Milo Drive's Fleet OS, a platform that supports driver entrepreneurs and small fleet operators across ride hailing, travel and corporate mobility. The system offers demand routing, utilisation insights and performance monitoring, allowing vehicles to operate efficiently across multiple platforms.

Shishir Mishra, Business Head and Director of Strategic Partnerships and Institutional Business at Stellantis India, said, "The Citroën ë-C3 offers the ideal balance of range, comfort and operating efficiency making it a proven performer for shared mobility. Together, we are enabling EV access at scale and contributing meaningfully to India's transition toward a low-carbon mobility ecosystem."

Monil Jayeshkumar Khatri, Co-founder of Milo Drive, added, "With Citroën, we're blending affordability with intelligence. Their support extends beyond vehicles to real-time battery insights and performance data; helping us further enable hundreds of entrepreneurs to build and run their own mobility businesses through Milo Drive's tech platform. This collaboration is a significant milestone in our journey to electrify India's urban mobility landscapes."

The partnership supports Citroën's global focus on accessible and sustainable mobility while aligning with Milo Drive's plan to expand its asset light electric fleet across major Indian cities. The companies aim to build a future ready framework that supports cleaner and more efficient urban mobility networks in India.

Citroën, founded in 1919, designs innovative mobility solutions and a wide range of vehicles including electric and hybrid models. The brand operates in 101 countries with 6,200 sales and service outlets worldwide.

Co-founded by Monil Jayeshkumar Khatri and Vishal Jewrajka, Milo Drive helps gig mobility workers become fleet owners through its Fleet Operating System, offering vehicle access, multi platform demand and real time insights. It operates 300 vehicles and is expanding across major cities.