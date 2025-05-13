The round was led by Entree Capital, with strong backing from investors including Norwest, NightDragon, Hamilton Lane, Samsung Next, HSBC, and others.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Israeli quantum computing startup Classiq has secured USD 110 million in a mid-stage private funding round, taking its total funding to USD 173 million.

The round was led by Entree Capital, with strong backing from investors including Norwest, NightDragon, Hamilton Lane, Samsung Next, HSBC, and others.

Founded in 2020, Classiq is positioning itself at the forefront of quantum computing software development. The company's platform, already adopted by global enterprises such as BMW, Citi, Deloitte, and Toshiba, enables the design and execution of quantum algorithms on multiple quantum hardware platforms.

It also collaborates closely with tech giants like Microsoft, Nvidia, and AWS, as well as top universities.

Quantum computing, touted as the future of high-speed problem solving, promises breakthroughs in areas ranging from medicine to materials science. With the competition heating up — tech leaders like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon racing to build hardware — Classiq is focused on being the go-to software layer for the emerging ecosystem.

"We are building the Microsoft of quantum computing," said Nir Minerbi, CEO and co-founder of Classiq. "We're delivering the essential software stack for the development of real-world quantum applications."

The company claims to have tripled both its customer base and revenue annually.