The Bengaluru-based company plans to deploy the funds to expand its team, upgrade its technology infrastructure, and enter new verticals including civil construction and home renovation.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Clean Fanatics, a premium home services platform, has raised INR 17 crore (USD 2 million) in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The round also saw participation from Blume Founders Fund, Let's Venture, Trica, TiE Angels, and other notable angel investors.

The Bengaluru-based company plans to deploy the funds to expand its team, upgrade its technology infrastructure, and enter new verticals including civil construction and home renovation.

Founded in October 2024 by BJ Arun, Clean Fanatics offers deep cleaning, painting, marble polishing, and renovation services, positioning itself as a high-quality, tech-enabled marketplace for home services.

Currently servicing over 2,500 homes monthly in Bengaluru, the company is generating a monthly recurring revenue (MRR) of INR 2 crore. With an impressive growth trajectory, Clean Fanatics has scaled its revenues 8X over the last 24 months and holds a stellar average rating of 4.9 out of 5 from over 22,000 Google reviews.

Mitesh Shah, Co-founder of IPV, said, "The home-related services market in India is still largely unorganised. Clean Fanatics stands out by consistently delivering on professionalism and punctuality. We believe platforms like these, which balance consumer satisfaction with partner success, are poised to dominate the market."

BJ Arun, Co-founder and CEO, added, "Partnering with IPV has been immensely rewarding. Their thorough diligence reflects a deep belief in our mission. We're thrilled to have them on board as we expand Clean Fanatics into new horizons."

"What stood out with IPV was the speed, transparency and the will to go beyond the regular funding diligence," said Nishant Prasad, Co-founder and COO, Clean Fanatics.