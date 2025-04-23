The group will acquire 100% stake in ClearDekho, with all existing shareholders expected to exit over the next two years.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Eyewear brand ClearDekho has been acquired by the Jaipuria Group, marking a major milestone in its journey to becoming a household name in affordable eyewear. While ClearDekho will continue to operate under its own name, the business will now be fully managed and owned by the Jaipuria Group.

As per the press release, the group will acquire 100% stake in ClearDekho, with all existing shareholders expected to exit over the next two years. Though the deal size has not been disclosed, the move signals a strong push by the Jaipuria Group into the consumer retail space.

"We are quite excited and are looking forward to innovate and build together," said Anuraag Jaipuria, Director at Jaipuria Brandz. "This acquisition will help ClearDekho transform into a national brand with a strong legacy."

Founded in 2017 by Shivi Singh, ClearDekho focuses on providing affordable eyewear to underserved markets, especially in small towns and cities. With over 100 stores across 50 cities and a tech-enabled, omnichannel model, the brand has seen 3x growth in the last three years. It reported INR 12.8 crore in revenue for FY24, albeit with INR 7.13 crore in losses.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey," said Shivi Singh, Founder of ClearDekho. "Partnering with the CK Jaipuria Group gives us the scale, operational muscle, and strategic direction we need to realize our vision of making quality eyewear accessible to every Indian."

ClearDekho offers a wide range of eyewear including prescription glasses, sunglasses, reading glasses, and contact lenses. The brand has built its presence through a mix of online sales and franchise-owned, company-operated (FOCO) stores.

Looking ahead, ClearDekho aims to open 80–100 new stores in the next year, initially focusing on North India, with plans to expand into Western and Southern regions. The brand has set an ambitious target of reaching INR 300 crore in revenue within three years and hopes to capture 10% of India's eyewear market in five to seven years.

Ruchirans Jaipuria, Director at Jaipuria Brandz, emphasised, "ClearDekho stood out as a brand with deep roots in the Indian heartland and a clear path to profitability. Through this acquisition, we aim to set new benchmarks in affordable eyewear retail."

As part of the Jaipuria Brandz portfolio, ClearDekho is now poised for its next chapter—scaling operations, deepening consumer reach, and driving impact across India's optical retail landscape.