CleverTap Strengthens Customer Retention Suite with Rehook.ai Acquisition With this acquisition, CleverTap aims to integrate analytics, engagement, and promotions into a unified offering, enhancing its value proposition for clients across sectors like gaming, retail, and financial services.

Customer engagement and retention platform CleverTap has acquired Y Combinator-backed startup Rehook.ai to bolster its all-in-one retention suite.

Rehook.ai provides businesses with a promotions automation platform that enables the seamless management of coupons, discounts, gamification, loyalty programs, and referral initiatives.

With this acquisition, CleverTap aims to integrate analytics, engagement, and promotions into a unified offering, enhancing its value proposition for clients across sectors like gaming, retail, and financial services.

"This acquisition enhances our engagement ecosystem, helping businesses drive retention with greater precision," said Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at CleverTap. He emphasized that the move would enable the delivery of personalized, AI-powered user experiences while opening new avenues for cross-selling and upselling.

CleverTap, backed by investors including Accel, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, CDPQ, and 360 One, is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over a dozen global markets including India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

The acquisition underscores its strategy of evolving beyond engagement tools to a holistic customer retention ecosystem powered by insights, data, and incentives.

Rehook.ai's CEO and Co-founder Akhil Suhag shared his enthusiasm about the merger, stating, "We started with a vision of helping businesses make promotions smarter and more impactful. Now, with CleverTap, we can scale that vision globally." He added that CleverTap's strengths in segmentation and real-time analytics would elevate Rehook.ai's capabilities, delivering personalized marketing that drives tangible business outcomes.

By uniting Rehook's intelligent promotions engine with CleverTap's engagement and analytics platform, the combined entity aims to redefine how businesses maximise customer lifetime value and foster loyalty at scale.
