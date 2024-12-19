Cloud Kitchen Giant Rebel Foods Receives Funding From KKR Rebel Foods was founded in 2011 and has grown to become the world's largest multi-brand cloud kitchen platform with a network of 450 cloud kitchens and more than 5,000 online restaurants in cities across India, the UAE, and the UK.

KKR, a global investment firm has announced an investment in Rebel Foods, an internet-based restaurant company. Through the transaction, KKR will aid in the company's growth, including expansion in India and the Middle East region while adding more food and beverage (F&B) brands into the portfolio.

Rebel Foods was founded in 2011 and has grown to become the world's largest multi-brand cloud kitchen platform with a network of 450 cloud kitchens and more than 5,000 online restaurants in cities across India, the UAE, and the UK.

According to the press release, Rebel Foods serves two million customers globally and includes brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story Pizza, Lunchbox, The Good Bowl, Sweet Truth, and Wendy's, among others.

Jaydeep Barman, Co-founder and CEO of Rebel Foods, said, "We are happy to welcome KKR as a strategic partner in our journey. Their investment is a testament to the inroads we have made towards our vision of building a stronger platform, expanding our portfolio of brands, scaling our omnichannel presence, and achieving operational excellence on a global scale. We look to tap into KKR's deep experience and global expertise to supercharge our continued growth. As we continue to scale, our focus remains firmly on innovation, sustainability, and delivering long-term value for our customers and stakeholders."

Akshay Tanna, Partner and Head of India Private Equity, KKR, said, "We are pleased to invest in Rebel Foods, the largest cloud kitchen operator and brand owner, using technology to deliver a range of cuisines and culinary experiences to consumers. We look forward to leveraging our global network local knowledge, and operational and technology expertise to further scale the company's ability to expand its portfolio and deliver novel products to meet consumers' evolving preferences."

The investment marks KKR's newest investment in India through its Asia Next Generation Technology strategy which is aimed at supporting innovative and disruptive companies in the Asia Pacific region across sectors such as consumer technology, software and FinTech.

KKR's other equity investments in the APAC region include SmartHR, a cloud-based HR management software in Japan; MUSINSA, an online fashion platform in Korea; Advanced Navigation, a developer of AI robotics and navigation technology in Australia; Privy, a digital trust provider in Indonesia; KiotViet, a merchant platform for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) in Vietnam; and GrowSari, a B2B e-commerce platform serving SMEs in the Philippines.
