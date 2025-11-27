The company aims to strengthen connectivity solutions for telecom operators, enterprises, and data centers as demand for AI ready networks rises across the country.

Mumbai-based Network as a Service provider CloudExtel has raised INR 200 crore in debt funding from a leading private sector bank to support the expansion of its digital infrastructure network.

The company's existing shareholders have also taken part through a proportionate follow on equity infusion, signalling continued backing for its next phase of growth.

The fresh capital will help CloudExtel speed up its efforts to reshape the way digital infrastructure is built and shared in India. The company aims to strengthen connectivity solutions for telecom operators, enterprises, and data centers as demand for AI ready networks rises across the country.

A significant portion of the funds will go toward CloudExtel's upcoming Data Center Interconnect network. The initiative will begin in Mumbai and will later extend to major metros such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Pune. The network is expected to provide high capacity and low latency links between data centers, supporting AI workloads, cloud services, and content delivery.

CloudExtel is known for offering a full stack NaaS platform that includes small cell hosting, fiber connectivity, FTTH, and shared radio access solutions. The company supports the densification of 4G networks and plays a role in India's 5G rollout. Its network currently includes more than 6500 small cells across 500 cities and over 12000 km of fiber.