Cloudflare, Inc., a connectivity cloud company, has announced its decision to hire 1,111 interns in 2026 across Cloudflare's hubs, including Bengaluru, Austin, New York, Lisbon, and London, a major expansion from the previously 60-person program.

According to Cloudflare, as artificial intelligence (AI) takes over more basic tasks, it may be harder for new graduates to land their first jobs. With fewer entry-level roles available, breaking into the workforce now requires more skills and experience than ever before. In roles most exposed to AI, such as software engineering and customer service, employment for workers aged 22 to 25 has declined by up to 13 per cent since late 2022, according to a Stanford study. Internship recruiting platform Handshake has reported a 30 per cent decline in tech-specific internship postings since 2023.

"We have always believed times of great transition can also be moments of great opportunity. We founded Cloudflare during a financial crisis and doubled our intern numbers during the pandemic when other companies were cutting back," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare.

"Now, when getting a job out of school has never been harder, we're leaning in and offering a training ground for the next generation. And while many companies see AI as a way to replace jobs, we see this next generation as a way to bring the best uses of AI into Cloudflare. There's a lot we can learn from interns who grew up building with AI as a first-class tool," said Prince.

Cloudflare is also announcing a series of new initiatives designed to provide students and emerging leaders with resources to gain hands-on experience at a time of major disruption in the tech industry.

According to the company, it has provided over USD 370 million in credits to over 4,000 eligible startups over the last year. More than 900 of these startups have gone through the 'Startup Program and raised a total of over USD 5 billion in funding. The Cloudflare for Startups program provides eligible startups with up to USD 250,000 in credits to access Cloudflare's suite of security, performance, and developer tools to help quickly scale.