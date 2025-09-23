Cloudflare Aims to Hire 1,111 Interns in 2026 Across Hubs Including Bengaluru According to Cloudflare, as artificial intelligence (AI) takes over more basic tasks, it may be harder for new graduates to land their first jobs.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Matthew Prince, Co-founder-CEO, Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc., a connectivity cloud company, has announced its decision to hire 1,111 interns in 2026 across Cloudflare's hubs, including Bengaluru, Austin, New York, Lisbon, and London, a major expansion from the previously 60-person program.

According to Cloudflare, as artificial intelligence (AI) takes over more basic tasks, it may be harder for new graduates to land their first jobs. With fewer entry-level roles available, breaking into the workforce now requires more skills and experience than ever before. In roles most exposed to AI, such as software engineering and customer service, employment for workers aged 22 to 25 has declined by up to 13 per cent since late 2022, according to a Stanford study. Internship recruiting platform Handshake has reported a 30 per cent decline in tech-specific internship postings since 2023.

"We have always believed times of great transition can also be moments of great opportunity. We founded Cloudflare during a financial crisis and doubled our intern numbers during the pandemic when other companies were cutting back," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare.

"Now, when getting a job out of school has never been harder, we're leaning in and offering a training ground for the next generation. And while many companies see AI as a way to replace jobs, we see this next generation as a way to bring the best uses of AI into Cloudflare. There's a lot we can learn from interns who grew up building with AI as a first-class tool," said Prince.

Cloudflare is also announcing a series of new initiatives designed to provide students and emerging leaders with resources to gain hands-on experience at a time of major disruption in the tech industry.

According to the company, it has provided over USD 370 million in credits to over 4,000 eligible startups over the last year. More than 900 of these startups have gone through the 'Startup Program and raised a total of over USD 5 billion in funding. The Cloudflare for Startups program provides eligible startups with up to USD 250,000 in credits to access Cloudflare's suite of security, performance, and developer tools to help quickly scale.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Diversity

5 Ways You Can Create a More Inclusive Workplace Immediately -- and Why You Should

The more diversity you bring to your team, the greater your chances of finding groundbreaking insights and solutions.

By Frans Johansson
News and Trends

Distil Bags $7.7 Mn in Series A Led by Jungle Ventures and CE-Ventures

The round also saw participation from investors Rubamin, PI Industries Vice Chairperson Mayank Singhal, and India Quotient. Distil has raised a total funding of USD 10.8 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Venture Catalysts Leads ₹3.5 Cr Pre-Seed Funding for Paar Autonomy

Before this pre-seed round, Paar has so far raised an angel round with the participation of two experts from the Indian drone industry.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Jaguar Land Rover Shuts Down Production After Cyberattack, Costing the Company More than a Billion So Far

Wealthy Americans love their Range Rovers. It might be tough to find a new one soon.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Arnya RealEstate-Supreme Universal to set up ₹1000 Cr Real Estate Equity Platform

According to its press release, the consortium will have a target corpus of INR 1000 Crore, which is an INR 500 crore plus a green-shoe option of INR 500 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff