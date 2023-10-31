The collection, inspired by the likes of Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, Leonardo Da Vinci, Edvard Munch, Katsushika Hokusai, and Rabindranath Tagore will show select Club Mahindra resorts in iconic art styles

Club Mahindra, a vertical brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, announced the launch of its first-ever, limited edition non-fungible tokens. The collection will comprise of 25 AI-generated digital artworks inspired by works of global maestros and will offer an opportunity for users to discover India through digital art.

"As Digital collectibles and blockchain technology is evolving in India, NFTs are an enabler for us to offer an immersive experience to our consumers. We are thrilled to present these artistic interpretations of our resort images, blending the worlds of art and family travel. Through these stunning visuals, we aim to inspire our guests and create an immersive experience that goes beyond the ordinary. We believe these images will captivate the imagination and enhance the anticipation of our guests, encouraging them to embark on a truly unforgettable vacation," shares Pratik Mazumder, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd.

Each NFT is priced between Rs 10,000 and 12,000 and will have a story of its own. The Mahindra Holidays & Resorts brand has partnered with TreasurePACK to offer these digital collectibles.

The collection, inspired by the likes of Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, Leonardo Da Vinci, Edvard Munch, Katsushika Hokusai, and Rabindranath Tagore will show select Club Mahindra resorts in iconic art styles, forming "a harmonious blend, capturing the essence of the resorts' natural beauty and infusing them with the distinctive styles of these legendary artists."

The offer is open to members and non-members. Additionally, buyers of the limited edition collection will be given a complimentary 2-night/3-day holiday voucher to Club Mahindra resorts.

Presently, MHRIL has 102 resorts across India and abroad and has 33 Timeshare Destinations with nine Spa Resorts across Finland, Sweden and Spain through its subsidiary, Holiday Club Resorts Oy (HCR), Finland.