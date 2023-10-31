Club Mahindra Launches First NFT Collection to Discover India The collection, inspired by the likes of Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, Leonardo Da Vinci, Edvard Munch, Katsushika Hokusai, and Rabindranath Tagore will show select Club Mahindra resorts in iconic art styles

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Club Mahindra

Club Mahindra, a vertical brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, announced the launch of its first-ever, limited edition non-fungible tokens. The collection will comprise of 25 AI-generated digital artworks inspired by works of global maestros and will offer an opportunity for users to discover India through digital art.

"As Digital collectibles and blockchain technology is evolving in India, NFTs are an enabler for us to offer an immersive experience to our consumers. We are thrilled to present these artistic interpretations of our resort images, blending the worlds of art and family travel. Through these stunning visuals, we aim to inspire our guests and create an immersive experience that goes beyond the ordinary. We believe these images will captivate the imagination and enhance the anticipation of our guests, encouraging them to embark on a truly unforgettable vacation," shares Pratik Mazumder, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd.

Each NFT is priced between Rs 10,000 and 12,000 and will have a story of its own. The Mahindra Holidays & Resorts brand has partnered with TreasurePACK to offer these digital collectibles.

The collection, inspired by the likes of Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, Leonardo Da Vinci, Edvard Munch, Katsushika Hokusai, and Rabindranath Tagore will show select Club Mahindra resorts in iconic art styles, forming "a harmonious blend, capturing the essence of the resorts' natural beauty and infusing them with the distinctive styles of these legendary artists."

The offer is open to members and non-members. Additionally, buyers of the limited edition collection will be given a complimentary 2-night/3-day holiday voucher to Club Mahindra resorts.

Presently, MHRIL has 102 resorts across India and abroad and has 33 Timeshare Destinations with nine Spa Resorts across Finland, Sweden and Spain through its subsidiary, Holiday Club Resorts Oy (HCR), Finland.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends NFT

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

How Great Leaders Communicate Their Vision

Expand your leadership capacity by learning how to gain buy-in and consensus and move projects forward despite any challenges that may arise.

By Ivan Misner
Life Hacks

The Art of Navigating 'No' — When to Persist, Pivot or Give Up and Pack it In

Ever been knocked down by a resounding "no" in business or life? Don't let it derail you.

By Scott Deming
Growing a Business

CEOs Are Tricking Employees Into Spending More Time In The Office — But Here's Why They're Only Fooling Themselves.

Traditionalist CEOs seem to be turning up the heat to trick employees into spending more time in the office — but at what cost?

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

United Airlines Flight Attendants Claim They Were Taken Off an MLB Team Charter For Not Being 'White, Young, and Thin' in a New Lawsuit

Flight attendants Dawn Todd and Darby Quezada filed a lawsuit against United Airlines, claiming they were denied roles on a Dodgers charter flight due to their appearances not meeting specific racial and physical preferences.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

How to Expand Your Market and Reach More Customers for Your Ecommerce Business Through Accessibility

A solid accessibility plan can help you reach online consumers with disabilities.

By Amandeep Singh
Starting a Business

The Most Successful Entrepreneurs Adopt This Mindset to Unlock Success. You Can, Too, By Following These 4 Tips.

A daily "win" that separates the most accomplished entrepreneurs is the ability to control and adapt their mindset. Discover how to develop an adaptable mindset by following these four tips.

By David Busker