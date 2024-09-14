Get All Access for $5/mo

Coal Production in The Country Surged During FY 2024-25: Ministry of Coal Coal India Limited's output rose to 311 MT in the fiscal year 2024-25, up from 302.53 MT in the same period the year before, registering a 2.80 per cent increase

Despite challenges posed by adverse weather conditions that disrupted mining operations, the ministry of coal emphasized the sector's resilience and its achievement of key production milestones. The ministry's data, released on Friday, revealed that as of September 2024, the provisional total coal output had reached 411.62 million tonnes (MT). This marks a significant increase from the 388.86 MT produced during the same period in the previous year, reflecting a growth rate of 5.85 per cent.

Coal India Limited (CIL), the dominant force in the coal industry, played a pivotal role in this growth. CIL's output rose to 311 MT in the fiscal year 2024-25, up from 302.53 MT in the same period the year before, registering a 2.80 per cent increase. "This marks a significant increase from the 388.86 MT produced during the same period last year, reflecting a commendable growth rate of 5.85 per cent, despite adverse climatic conditions that challenged mining operations," the ministry noted.

In addition to production gains, the ministry reported a marked improvement in coal dispatch. By September 12, 2024, coal dispatch had reached 442.24 MT, showing a growth of 4.97 per cent compared to the 421.29 MT dispatched during the same period last year. The ministry highlighted that the coal supply to power plants experienced a 4.03 per cent rise, reaching 362.65 MT. This emphasizes the sector's crucial role in addressing India's increasing energy needs and ensuring a stable power supply.

The ministry concluded, "These statistics vividly illustrate the resilience and dedication of the coal sector in driving the country's energy security forward."

As of mid-September, coal stockpiles held by coal companies rose to 76.49 MT, an impressive 49.07 per cent increase from the previous year. Additionally, domestic coal-based thermal power plants reported stocks of 36.58 MT, showing a growth of 43.68 per cent.
