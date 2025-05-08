The company's platform is already being used by over 50 organisations, including Akasa Air, Cyient, Bureau and KukuFM

CodeAnt AI, a startup developing an artificial intelligence-powered code review platform, has raised USD two million in a seed funding round led by Y Combinator and Uncorrelated Ventures. The round was led by Y Combinator and Uncorrelated Ventures, and also saw participation from VitalStage Ventures, DeVC, Transpose Platform, Entrepreneur First, and several angel investors. This marks CodeAnt AI's first institutional funding round, valuing the company at USD 20 million.

Founded by Amartya Jha and Chinmay Bharti, CodeAnt AI aims to automate the traditionally manual process of code reviews, enabling engineering teams to reduce bugs and turnaround time by more than 50 per cent. The company's AI-based system integrates into developer workflows to improve code quality and security without slowing down release cycles.

"Today, when a developer submits a change request, it often sits idle for hours or even days waiting for peer review," said Amartya Jha, Co-founder and CEO of CodeAnt AI. "And even when a reviewer does pick it up, they rarely have full context. This is a critical risk point, most software bugs and vulnerabilities slip through at this stage. CodeAnt AI is built to do both helping companies move faster and stay competitive without compromising on security or code quality."

The company's platform is already being used by over 50 organisations, including Akasa Air, Cyient, Bureau and KukuFM. It integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket and Azure DevOps, offering real-time code suggestions and instant security feedback across more than 30 programming languages. CodeAnt AI also provides one-click fixes, aiming to transform time-consuming peer reviews into five-minute sessions.

"With more and more code being generated by AI, code review has never been more important. CodeAnt fits into your CI/CD pipeline and ensures that only high-quality code makes it into production, not AI-generated slop," said Tom Blomfield, Partner at Y Combinator.

"Even a single missed bug can have high financial costs. We wanted to build a system that eliminates that uncertainty," Chinmay Bharti, Co-founder added.