The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Developer Productivity Startup CodeKarma Raises USD 2.5 Mn Round

CodeKarma has raised USD 2.5 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Prosus, Accel, and Xeed Ventures. SenseAI Ventures and Stargazer Ventures also participated in the round.

The funds will be used for global expansion, development of AI-native infrastructure, and strategic hiring.

Founded by Ananth Vanchi in 2025, CodeKarma offers a software productivity platform that integrates real-time production insights into development workflows. Its key features help developers and AI systems identify risks, eliminate unused code, and enhance software quality through a continuous feedback mechanism.

The platform is particularly relevant for sectors such as e-commerce, fintech, and logistics, where fast-paced deployments and large codebases require deeper visibility and intelligent automation.

"Our mission is to redefine how software evolves, not after deployment but as it is being built," said Ananth Vanchi. "This funding is a strong validation of our vision and will help us expand globally, attract top talent, and continue innovating across enterprise environments."

Tech advisor Utkarsh noted that CodeKarma reflects the future of intelligent software systems shaped by collaboration between developers and AI agents. He said it was a product born to meet the needs of the AI era.

CodeKarma aims to become the definitive platform for autonomous software intelligence, enabling systems to self-monitor, self-optimise, and self-correct in real time.

MangoPoint Raises USD 1 Mn from IPV

Chennai-based agritech exporter MangoPoint has raised USD 1 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from The Chennai Angels, Native Angel Network, Keiretsu Forum India, Fondation Botnar, IIM-CAN, Metis Family Office, and JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation.

The funds will be used to expand infrastructure, enter new markets, enhance backend operations, and broaden product offerings.

Manjula Gandhi Rooban, Founder and Managing Director of MangoPoint, said the funding will drive scalability and support innovation across the mango value chain. "This investment enables us to move beyond fresh mango exports into processed mango-based ingredients, strengthening our position as a leader in the sector," she said.

MangoPoint was founded in 2018 by Manjula Gandhi Rooban and Prasanna Venkatarathnam. The startup exports chemical-free, single-origin mangoes and processed mango products, primarily to markets in North America and Europe. It currently manages over 2,000 metric tonnes of mangoes annually and plans to scale up to 20,000 metric tonnes.

With FDA clearance and recognition from APEDA and NPPO, MangoPoint operates certified packhouses for international shipments. Its offerings cater to industries including food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The company aims to build a comprehensive mango ecosystem that integrates quality sourcing, export compliance, and value-added processing for global customers.

All In Capital Leads Investment in AI Nursing Startup NPrep

NPrep, an AI-powered nursing education startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round led by All In Capital. IIMA Ventures, Chegg founder Aayush Phumbhra, and various family offices and angel investors also participated.

The funds will be used to expand course offerings, enhance its AI-driven learning platform, support regional language learning, and deepen placement partnerships with hospitals and healthcare institutions across India.

"Our vision is to empower every nurse, regardless of background, with the skills and confidence to advance their careers and improve patient care," said Dr Prince Kaushik, Co-founder and CEO.

NPrep was founded in 2024 by AIIMS Jodhpur alumni Dr Prince Kaushik, Dr Utkarsh Paliwal, and Dr Gourav, along with AI expert Shrey Gupta. The startup provides a learning and placement platform designed to improve nursing education through personalised, adaptive training paths.

It offers clinical scenario simulations, mock interviews, automated assessments, and resume-building tools aimed at increasing job readiness.

Currently reaching over 2 million learners each month, NPrep has grown its user base to 40,000 students in the past six months. With India facing a critical nursing shortage, the startup aims to bridge gaps in education and employability. Future plans include expanding placement services across India and into international markets in the coming years.