You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Edtech platform Coding Ninjas announced its partnership with Hirist.com—a recruitment platform for talent in new and emerging technologies—to create employment opportunities.

Aspirants qualified with technological skills in machine learning, data science, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and web/mobile development, among others, can benefit through this strategic partnership.

With approximately 15,000 job opportunities posted every month on Hirist, the partnership will allow students to get a premium Coding Ninjas account on Hirist. These accounts will allow students to have 'Certified by Coding Ninjas' badge on their profiles that will be visible to the recruiters and will help them stand out among other job aspirants.

Speaking on the development, Ankush Singla, co-founder, Coding Ninjas, said, "Our partnership is a step towards giving free access to high-quality students towards the best tech jobs in the market. Hirist will be using education data from Ninjas to better match jobs, adding immense value to recruiters. The association will help pave the way for deserving students to get their dream jobs in top companies and provide recruiters a great value fit for their organizations. Through this association, our key intent is to generate employment opportunities for IT students."

Talking about the partnership, Tarun Matta, founder, Hirist and iimjobs.com said, "We are extremely excited about this partnership with Coding Ninjas. This relationship strengthens the recruiting platform by bringing in performance data about candidates who have pursued specialized courses. When we highlight Coding Ninjas graduates/students on Hirist, it makes the recruiting platform better and richer for both recruiters and candidates. Recruiters get access to serious candidates who've invested in acquiring specialized skills.

On the other hand, such candidates get higher visibility and likelihood of getting picked by an employer of their choice. We think this is just the first step in our journey to find deeper connects between online recruiting and education platforms."

Launched in 2016, Coding Ninjas witnessed rapid growth and recorded an increase of 30 per cent in student enrollment during the pandemic situation. Prior to any partnership, Coding Ninjas has helped students to secure a spot at leading companies such as Amazon, Walmart, Edelweiss and Zomato, among others.