You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

CoinSwitch, an Indian cryptocurrency trading platform, has introduced INR-based crypto Futures, enabling users to trade directly in Indian Rupees without the need for conversion to USDT. The platform aims to simplify the trading process for Indian users by offering an experience that is more intuitive and aligned with local preferences.

The introduction of INR-based trading stems from user feedback indicating that trading in the domestic currency is more relatable than using USDT, which is commonly adopted in international markets. By removing the additional step of currency conversion, CoinSwitch seeks to make Futures trading more accessible and efficient for a broader base of Indian investors.

The new offering includes features such as real-time price mapping, where users can now view INR pairings on the contract list along with percentage changes, helping them track price movements more easily. Positions are displayed according to the selected currency mode, and users can switch between USDT and INR-based Futures through a toggle function available on the Futures page. Important fields within positions, including unrealised profit and loss and liquidation prices, are also now displayed in INR, along with associated fees, enabling quicker assessments of trading performance.

Commenting on the development, Balaji Srihari, Vice President at CoinSwitch, said that India, as one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency markets globally and the second-largest by value received, deserves solutions that reflect its unique needs and user behaviour. "With the addition of INR-based crypto Futures on CoinSwitch, we're taking a step toward building a platform that's truly tailored for Indian users - removing unnecessary friction and making advanced trading tools more accessible than ever before," he added.

Founded in 2017, CoinSwitch claims a user base of over 20 million and operates a regulatory-compliant platform. The company is backed by global investors such as Coinbase Ventures, Tiger Global, and Sequoia Capital India. The launch of INR-based Futures represents part of its broader strategy to enhance the crypto trading experience for India's growing digital asset community.