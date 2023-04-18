CoinSwitch Joins Hands With Jump.trade For Metaverse–led Advertisements

Following the footsteps of Flipkart and Thoughtworks, CoinSwitch's partnership with Jump.trade aligns with its vision to be an enabler of Web3 innovation in the Indian landscape.

On Tuesday, Jump.trade, Asia's largest non-fungible token marketplace, announced it had partnered with CoinSwitch, India's largest Crypto investing application, for enabling the latter's advertisement strategies in the web3 space.

"The purchase of Digital Lands by CoinSwitch shows how crypto brands, especially in the subcontinent, are getting into the NFT/Web3 space to expand their presence. This is a healthy show of how crypto and NFT brands can work with each other helping Web3 adoption and penetration in India!," shares KameshwaranElangovan, COO, Jump.trade on the partnership.

Earlier this year, the GuardianLink brand announced its first racing game 'RADDX Racing Metaverse' and the platform will provide opportunities for brands and individuals to dive deep into the metaverse by purchasing "Digital Land" real estate plots for commercial purposes such as advertising, event hosting, etc. The NFT car racing game will be packed with tournaments and cash rewards for winners.

Following the footsteps of Flipkart and Thoughtworks, CoinSwitch's partnership with Jump.trade aligns with its vision to be an enabler of Web3 innovation in the Indian landscape.

"An essential principle of growth marketing is to meet users where they are. That is why the metaverse is quickly becoming a must-explore frontier. It is an interactive, collaborative online world that allows people to create, explore, and connect in previously impossible ways. We are thrilled to be part of this innovation wave and associate with RADDX Racing Metaverse. It is exciting to be part of an initiative that blurs the lines between physical and virtual realities, and we can't wait to see where this immersive journey takes us," shared Swati Pincha, Head of Growth, CoinSwitch.

"The Digital Lands is likely to revolutionize advertising as the metaverse will be one of the most prominent hang-out joints, especially for the Gen-Z audience," the official press release also read. Notably, last week, the NFT marketplace surpassed OpenSea and its competitors to rank number one among the NFT marketplaces on the Polygon Network.