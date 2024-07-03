For Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Electronics and IT minister, the aim is to democratise technology and make it accessible to everyone

"We know technology is becoming expensive. In many geographies, the tendency is that it gets limited in the hands of few," said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Railways and I&B while addressing the public at the Global India AI Summit.

Citing India's Digital Public Infrastructure, the minister shared that the government is adopting the same approach for artificial intelligence.

"The government will be investing in creating a public platform where compute power; high quality data sets; common set of protocols; common technical and legal frameworks are available. Then different parties such as startups, academicians, and entrepreneurs working for various sectors and developing applications and solutions can use this common platform to accelerate their efforts," he said.

In March, the cabinet approved an allocation of over IND 10,300 crore for the IndiaAI Mission. The same month, Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan hinted that 10,000 GPUs under the mission will be made available over 18-24 months.

The minister shared that the government will be investing in an AI compute infrastructure of 10,000 and above GPUs, "it will be an approach of public-private partnership." Under the mission, the focus will also be on creating AI innovation center; getting high quality data sets, having application development initiative; and pushing for skill development.

The minister hinted, "Maybe in a couple of months, say 2.5-3 months, we will be launching this mission where the approach will be on democratising technology." On tackling the threats and challenges of AI, he shared that it needs to be done collectively. There needs to be universal-common principles on which the world has to respond to potentials on one hand and challenges on another. "We believe it has to come through a global thought process, it cannot be done in isolation," he concluded.