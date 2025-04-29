The company reported a 32.2% increase in revenue for FY24, growing from INR 163 crore in FY23 to INR 215.6 crore, the latest funding will support its services during one of the most active periods of the year for the education sector

CollegeDekho, a higher education guidance platform, has raised INR 40 crore in structured debt funding from Recur Club, a debt marketplace for high-growth businesses. The funding comes as CollegeDekho gears up for the upcoming college admission season and looks to strengthen its operations and technology infrastructure.

The company reported a 32.2 per cent increase in revenue for FY24, growing from INR 163 crore in FY23 to INR 215.6 crore. The latest fundraise aligns with this growth trajectory, providing additional capital to support its services during one of the most active periods of the year for the education sector.

Founded in 2015, CollegeDekho has grown to offer information on over 35,000 colleges and numerous courses across India. It has supported over 200,000 college admissions over the past seven years and claims to have facilitated more than INR 5,000 crore in fee income for its partner institutions. The platform recorded over 225 million website sessions in the past year and provided free counselling to nearly four million students.

Recur Club Co-founder and CEO Eklavya Gupta said the funding reflects growing investor interest in India's education sector, which is projected to grow from USD 55 billion in 2023 to USD 180 billion by 2035. He added that CollegeDekho's role in the higher education landscape aligns with the broader shift toward technology-driven student services. "At Recur Club, we recognise the crucial role of platforms like CollegeDekho, which is dedicated to enhancing higher education guidance in India. Supporting CollegeDekho highlights our commitment to promoting growth strategies that benefit educational institutions," Gupta noted.

Commenting on the new development, Ruchir Arora, CEO & Co-Founder of CollegeDekho said that the funding will help scale its operations and product innovation as it aims to further support students navigating the complex higher education ecosystem. The company has also been working with universities to offer future-skills-based degrees in line with industry needs.

"This round of funding is a strategic step to ensure we are fully prepared for the upcoming admission season and beyond. Our mission has always been to provide access to quality, skill-focused higher education and empower students to make informed decisions," Arora added.

The funding comes amid continued momentum in the edtech sector, where companies are increasingly turning to alternative financing models such as structured debt to support growth while maintaining capital efficiency.