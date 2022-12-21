CollegeDekho Raises $9 Million Led by Winter Capital Partners

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

CollegeDekho on Wednesday announced to have raised $9 million from its existing investor - Winter Capital Partners (WCP) in an ongoing round. According to reports, funding in EdTech witnessed a sharp drop of 39 per cent in 2022 versus last year.

The company's revenues reached nearly 100 crore in FY 21-22 and is on track to double it in the coming financial year while also turning EBITDA positive.

"India has been witnessing a shakeout in the EdTech startup space but this fresh round from our existing investors is a testament to the remarkable growth that CollegeDekho team has delivered. Having built a solid foundation, and with the backing of a fantastic team and our investors, we are aiming to double our revenue in the coming fiscal year. CollegeDekho started with a vision of building a globally-trusted education ecosystem and today we are more confident than ever that we are well on our path to do so," said Ruchir Arora, CEO and co-founder, CollegeDekho

CollegeDekho raised $35 million in Series B funding round in November 2021. The round of funding was led by Winter Capital, ETS Strategic Capital - the private equity investments arm of ETS, Calega, Man Capital, Disrupt ADQ and QIC. Prior to this fresh round of funding, CollegeDekho had raised over $45 million in funding.

CollegeDekho has leveraged its proprietary Common Application Form platform to assist 50,000 students to get enrolled in over 1500 colleges. With more than 16 crore visitors, it is India's largest higher-education search and discoverability ecosystem.