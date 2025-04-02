CollegeDekho Raises INR 30 Cr to Strengthen Higher Education Platform With the fresh infusion of funds, CollegeDekho aims to enhance its technological infrastructure, expand its reach, and streamline operations ahead of the upcoming admission season.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

CollegeDekho CEO and Co-founder Ruchir Arora|LinkedIn

CollegeDekho, a leading online platform helping students find the right college, has raised INR 30 crore (approximately USD 3.5 million) from Lighthouse Canton.

This funding follows its earlier Series B round of USD 35 million in December 2021, led by Winter Capital, ETS Strategic Capital, Calega, and Man Capital.

With the fresh infusion of funds, CollegeDekho aims to enhance its technological infrastructure, expand its reach, and streamline operations ahead of the upcoming admission season.

CEO and Co-founder Ruchir Arora emphasised the strategic importance of this investment, stating, "Our mission has always been to provide quality, skill-focused higher education and empower students to make informed decisions."

Founded in 2015 by Ruchir Arora, Rohit Saha, and Saurabh Jain, CollegeDekho was designed to simplify the higher education process for Indian students. Its Common Application Form enables students to apply to multiple colleges with a single submission, saving time and effort.

Over the years, the platform has grown into a comprehensive resource, offering data on over 35,000 colleges and various courses. In the past year alone, it has recorded over 225 million website sessions and provided free counseling to more than 12 million students.

Apart from student guidance, CollegeDekho collaborates with institutions to introduce future-skill-oriented degree programs aimed at enhancing employability. The company's efforts have gained global recognition, with CollegeDekho recently receiving the Growth Award at EdTechX London Fest.

To further strengthen its leadership team, the company has onboarded two experienced professionals. Arshad Mumtaz has joined as the Chief Operating Officer of the retail business, bringing nearly 30 years of experience. Deep Prakash, with over two decades in sales and growth, has been appointed as Head of Sales—Retail Business and GetMyUni.

Arora welcomed their addition, stating, "They will add immense experience to our team and help drive efficiencies and growth in the business."

Over the past seven years, CollegeDekho has facilitated admissions for over 2,00,000 students into Indian higher education institutions, generating INR 5,000 crore in fee income for partnered colleges.

The company recently reported a 32.2% growth in operating revenue, rising from INR 163 crore in FY23 to INR 215.6 crore in FY24. Despite scaling up, net losses remained stable at INR 129 crore, indicating controlled expenses while expanding its operations.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Plans

How I Turned a Failing Business Into a $1 Million Powerhouse in Just 6 Months

Here's how I addressed five major revenue drains and transformed a struggling business into a million-dollar success in just six months.

By Sarah Choudhary
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

The Importance of Communication

According to Megan and Tom Gibbings, communication is the most important component of their successful veterinary practice. They've found it's what sets them apart, and when there's been a challenge or a sticking point, it boils down to a lapse or failure in communication.

By Emily Washcovick
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By David James
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
News and Trends

ED Attaches INR 110 Crore Assets in Lakhani Bank Fraud Case

As part of its ongoing investigation, the ED has provisionally attached five commercial plots spanning over 20 acres, a two-acre farmhouse, and a commercial flat-cum-office space in Delhi-NCR. The total estimated value of the attached properties exceeds INR 110 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff