With the fresh infusion of funds, CollegeDekho aims to enhance its technological infrastructure, expand its reach, and streamline operations ahead of the upcoming admission season.

CollegeDekho, a leading online platform helping students find the right college, has raised INR 30 crore (approximately USD 3.5 million) from Lighthouse Canton.

This funding follows its earlier Series B round of USD 35 million in December 2021, led by Winter Capital, ETS Strategic Capital, Calega, and Man Capital.

CEO and Co-founder Ruchir Arora emphasised the strategic importance of this investment, stating, "Our mission has always been to provide quality, skill-focused higher education and empower students to make informed decisions."

Founded in 2015 by Ruchir Arora, Rohit Saha, and Saurabh Jain, CollegeDekho was designed to simplify the higher education process for Indian students. Its Common Application Form enables students to apply to multiple colleges with a single submission, saving time and effort.

Over the years, the platform has grown into a comprehensive resource, offering data on over 35,000 colleges and various courses. In the past year alone, it has recorded over 225 million website sessions and provided free counseling to more than 12 million students.

Apart from student guidance, CollegeDekho collaborates with institutions to introduce future-skill-oriented degree programs aimed at enhancing employability. The company's efforts have gained global recognition, with CollegeDekho recently receiving the Growth Award at EdTechX London Fest.

To further strengthen its leadership team, the company has onboarded two experienced professionals. Arshad Mumtaz has joined as the Chief Operating Officer of the retail business, bringing nearly 30 years of experience. Deep Prakash, with over two decades in sales and growth, has been appointed as Head of Sales—Retail Business and GetMyUni.

Arora welcomed their addition, stating, "They will add immense experience to our team and help drive efficiencies and growth in the business."

Over the past seven years, CollegeDekho has facilitated admissions for over 2,00,000 students into Indian higher education institutions, generating INR 5,000 crore in fee income for partnered colleges.

The company recently reported a 32.2% growth in operating revenue, rising from INR 163 crore in FY23 to INR 215.6 crore in FY24. Despite scaling up, net losses remained stable at INR 129 crore, indicating controlled expenses while expanding its operations.