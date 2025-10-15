Consuma Raises $1.3Mn led by Equirus InnovateX Fund Consuma operates by helping brands derive insights from digital behaviour data at scale. The company was publicly launched six months ago and has worked with more than 35 global brands, including Godrej and Britannia.

Consuma, an AI startup, has announced that it has raised USD 1.3 million (INR 11.16 crore) in seed funding led by Equirus InnovateX Fund, with participation by prominent angel investors Abhishek Goyal (Tracxn), Mekin Maheshwari (Flipkart), Bhavik Dholakia (Swatantra Wealth), Harsh Shah (Fynd), Arnav Kumar (Leap Finance), Shiv Kapoor (Titan Capital), Biswa Kalyan Rath (Comedian), and several others.

Founded in 2021 by Abhilash Madabhushi during his second year in college, Consuma operates by helping brands derive insights from digital behaviour data at scale. The company was publicly launched six months ago and has worked with more than 35 global brands, including Godrej and Britannia.

Abhilash Madabhushi, Founder of Consuma, shared, "Consumers are changing faster than ever before, and brands need research methods that keep up with this rate of change. Unfortunately, traditional research methods have become sluggish and outdated. Relying on surveys in 2025 is like relying on smoke signals in the era of satellites. At Consuma, we are building technology to bring consumer research into the age of AI - driving differential insights in minutes, not months. We already see this with our customers, but in the not-too-distant future, it will be clear that brands that use Consuma will outperform their competitors that do not."

Sadhika Agarwal, Equirus InnovateX Fund Principal Officer, shared, "In a world of quick commerce where consumer expectations evolve in real time, the shelf life of insights is low. Brands can no longer rely on million-dollar research projects that run into months. Consuma AI's exceptional team and platform bring that decision intelligence into the moment. This investment round will help scale faster, deepen the tech, and enable delivery of insights from source to strategy, in minutes, not weeks."

According to Comsuma, with its AI engine, brands can perform research in 30 minutes instead of 2-3 months, at 1/10th the cost, all while analysing 1000x more data.
