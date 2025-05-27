Contineu Raises USD 1.2Mn in Seed Funding Round The funding will help Contineu's mission to build the AI-powered vertical data infrastructure stack for the construction industry, automating quality monitoring, compliance checks, and site-level visibility at scale

Contineu, a deep-tech startup transforming how data is captured and used on construction sites, has raised USD 1.2 million in seed funding led by SenseAI Ventures, with participation from Piper Serica Angel Fund.

The funding will help Contineu's mission to build the AI-powered vertical data infrastructure stack for the construction industry, automating quality monitoring, compliance checks, and site-level visibility at scale.

Founded in 2023 by Harshil Naik (CEO) and Kanao Ramesh (CTO), Contineu eliminates the need for manual data entry on job sites through a proprietary platform that combines helmet-mounted 360° cameras with 3D computer vision models. The system automatically captures on-site visuals and converts them into structured insights, beginning with QA/QC detection and documentation.

"Construction is one of the largest yet least digitized industries, and also one of the ripest for AI transformation. Contineu isn't just digitizing processes, it's building the real-time data backbone the industry never had. Their AI-native, vertical-first approach reflects the kind of deep-tech innovation we believe will define the next generation of global category leaders," said Rahul Agarwalla, Managing Partner at SenseAI Ventures.

Commenting on this, Harshil Naik, Co-founder & CEO of Contineu noted, "This funding comes at a critical moment. We've proven our strong foothold in solving quality control challenges and now have a clear trajectory into the broader construction data ecosystem. More than funding, our partnership with SenseAI and Piper Serica brings strategic direction, AI insight, and operational support that will shape the next phase of our journey."

"Our long-term vision is to become the default data infrastructure layer for the global construction industry," added Kanao Ramesh, Co-founder & CTO. "We're seeing strong technical validation and commercial momentum. This funding allows us to double down on core engineering and build systems that scale real-time site intelligence globally."
