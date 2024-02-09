Edtech startup ConveGenius has bagged a funding of INR 15 crore (approx USD 1.8 million) from Searce Inc. along with a partnership with the firm to enhance its cloud services and accelerate its generative AI development.

Founded in 2013 by Jairaj Bhattacharya and Shashank Pandey, ConveGenius has been focusing on integrating AI into education. This partnership with Searce, a tech consulting firm focusing on Data, AI, and Cloud-led transformation, signifies a strategic move for ConveGenius to expand its technological capabilities and enhance SwiftChat, its flagship conversational AI platform. This collaboration is expected to catalyze the development of scalable, cloud-based educational tools, particularly in regions with limited access to quality education.

"Building on our recent $7 million funding success, this strategic partnership with Searce Inc. is a significant milestone. It reinforces our investors' trust in our vision and accelerates our journey towards revolutionizing education through advanced technology," said Jairaj Bhattacharya, co-founder and managing director, ConveGenius.

This investment in ConveGenius is intended to complement Searce's strategic interest in providing transformational IP-led consulting services to the public sector and EDU segment across key markets in the USA, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and India.

"We believe in pushing the boundaries of tech innovation and designing end-to-end solutions to help futurify organizations." Parekh continues, "Our investment goes beyond the financial backing; it's about creating a partnership that leverages our technical depth and expertise to advance ConveGenius's innovative AI educational solution, SwiftChat.AI. ConveGenius has already impacted 140+ million students in India, and we'll reach millions more together," said Hardik Parekh, CEO, Searce.