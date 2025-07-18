The move strengthens Conversive's omnichannel capabilities by adding advanced, real-time voice automation to its suite of tools that includes SMS Magic.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Conversive, a Pune-based leader in AI-driven CRM engagement, has announced the acquisition of VoxGenie, a rising player in the voice AI space. The move strengthens Conversive's omnichannel capabilities by adding advanced, real-time voice automation to its suite of tools that includes SMS Magic. The combined platform now supports seamless, intelligent conversations across SMS, WhatsApp, email, chat, and voice.

"Voice is not just another channel, it's the most human form of communication," said Nitin Seth, CEO and Co-founder of Conversive. "With this acquisition, we're enhancing our ability to deliver natural, compliant, AI-powered voice interactions, built to work alongside SMS, chat, and messaging apps. This empowers brands to deliver multilingual customer journeys that begin anywhere and continue everywhere."

VoxGenie's team has been integrated into Conversive and now leads the development of voice AI initiatives. Their platform has gained recognition for its voice-first experiences, particularly in sectors demanding empathy and precision. These include healthcare, education, financial services, and legal support.

The upgraded Conversive platform now includes capabilities such as voice-activated lead qualification, appointment scheduling, and document collection. It also provides automated post-call summaries and real-time assistance for agents, boosting operational productivity. Conversations can effortlessly move between channels, offering customers a personalized and uninterrupted experience.

"Our vision has always been to make voice conversations as intelligent and frictionless as messaging," said Viren Baid, former Co-founder of VoxGenie and now Head of Voice AI at Conversive. "Joining Conversive allows us to scale that vision across India, North America, and Southeast Asia."

Crucially, Conversive's solutions are built with compliance at their core. The platform adheres to international standards including TCPA, HIPAA, and GDPR, ensuring businesses can engage customers securely and responsibly.

This strategic acquisition highlights Conversive's ambition to reshape customer engagement by unifying voice and digital channels under one AI-powered engine. With the addition of VoxGenie's technology, businesses can move beyond traditional IVR systems and offer context-aware, human-like voice experiences that foster trust and responsiveness at scale.