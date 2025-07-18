Conversive Acquires VoxGenie to Advance Human-Centric Voice AI Across Channels The move strengthens Conversive's omnichannel capabilities by adding advanced, real-time voice automation to its suite of tools that includes SMS Magic.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nitin Seth, CEO and Co-founder of Conversive

Conversive, a Pune-based leader in AI-driven CRM engagement, has announced the acquisition of VoxGenie, a rising player in the voice AI space. The move strengthens Conversive's omnichannel capabilities by adding advanced, real-time voice automation to its suite of tools that includes SMS Magic. The combined platform now supports seamless, intelligent conversations across SMS, WhatsApp, email, chat, and voice.

"Voice is not just another channel, it's the most human form of communication," said Nitin Seth, CEO and Co-founder of Conversive. "With this acquisition, we're enhancing our ability to deliver natural, compliant, AI-powered voice interactions, built to work alongside SMS, chat, and messaging apps. This empowers brands to deliver multilingual customer journeys that begin anywhere and continue everywhere."

VoxGenie's team has been integrated into Conversive and now leads the development of voice AI initiatives. Their platform has gained recognition for its voice-first experiences, particularly in sectors demanding empathy and precision. These include healthcare, education, financial services, and legal support.

The upgraded Conversive platform now includes capabilities such as voice-activated lead qualification, appointment scheduling, and document collection. It also provides automated post-call summaries and real-time assistance for agents, boosting operational productivity. Conversations can effortlessly move between channels, offering customers a personalized and uninterrupted experience.

"Our vision has always been to make voice conversations as intelligent and frictionless as messaging," said Viren Baid, former Co-founder of VoxGenie and now Head of Voice AI at Conversive. "Joining Conversive allows us to scale that vision across India, North America, and Southeast Asia."

Crucially, Conversive's solutions are built with compliance at their core. The platform adheres to international standards including TCPA, HIPAA, and GDPR, ensuring businesses can engage customers securely and responsibly.

This strategic acquisition highlights Conversive's ambition to reshape customer engagement by unifying voice and digital channels under one AI-powered engine. With the addition of VoxGenie's technology, businesses can move beyond traditional IVR systems and offer context-aware, human-like voice experiences that foster trust and responsiveness at scale.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

How to Build Endless Passive Income With This Simple Online Hustle

Autopilot stores aren't just income streams. They are passports to freedom, flexibility and finally working and living on your own terms.

By Polina Beletskaya
Business News

ChatGPT's New Update Can Create PowerPoint Presentations and Excel Spreadsheets for You

The new AI agent can generate Google Sheets and slide decks, making it a powerful new office tool.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Aavishkaar Foundation and Next Bharat Ventures Join Hands to Empower Grassroots Entrepreneurs

The initiative aims to develop a strong pipeline of ventures that address local challenges in sectors such as agriculture, rural supply chains, financial inclusion, and waste management.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

JPMorgan Is Now Valued More Than Its 3 Largest Competitors Combined: 'We're Quite Cautious to Just Declare Victory'

JPMorgan is worth more than Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo all put together.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Infosys Foundation Launches Springboard Livelihood Program to Support 5 Lakh Job Seekers by 2030

Through this programme, both graduates and undergraduates will receive training tailored to employment across STEM and non-STEM sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff