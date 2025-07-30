Convozen.AI Unveils No-Code Platform for Agentic Bots on WhatsApp The platform is currently being used across sectors such as healthcare, real estate, banking, insurance, and retail

Convozen.AI, the conversational intelligence suite developed by proptech platform NoBroker, has launched a new no-code platform that allows businesses to deploy advanced agentic bots on WhatsApp in less than 10 minutes. The development signals a shift toward AI-driven, multilingual, and context-aware customer service models in India.

The platform leverages Meta's chat and voice APIs to offer a unified experience across WhatsApp's calling and messaging services. Businesses can now use voicebots, chatbots, or a hybrid of both to simulate human-like interactions with customers capable of understanding context, making decisions, and resolving queries across languages.

According to the company, early users of the Convozen platform have seen a notable increase in engagement. One customer reported a 44 per cent rise in app interaction post-deployment of agentic bots. NoBroker itself, which was the platform's first user, now handles over 5,000 daily WhatsApp voice interactions across verticals such as rentals, home services, and financial products, all without expanding its support team. The use of agentic bots reportedly resulted in doubled customer satisfaction scores and smoother multilingual interactions.

Traditionally, businesses relied on basic telephony or siloed chat systems for customer service, both of which posed challenges in quality and consistency. The integration with WhatsApp aims to eliminate these pain points by allowing brands to centralise their support across multiple channels under one AI engine. The bots are designed to respond in the customer's preferred language and context, eliminating the need for repeated explanations or transitions between agents.

"The world is moving from workflow chatbots to intelligent genAI agents," said Akhil Gupta, Founder of Convozen and Co-founder & CPTO at NoBroker. "These bots not only answer but anticipate customer needs and resolve issues with human-like fluency and consistency."

Meta has acknowledged the potential of this integration. "By enabling voice calling on the WhatsApp API combined with AI agentic solutions, businesses can unlock significant value--driving sales, increasing revenues, and addressing complicated customer queries," said Ravi Garg, Director of Business Messaging at Meta.

Meta recently showcased the Convozen-NoBroker implementation at its Conversations Summit in Miami as a case study in deploying AI-powered customer engagement at scale on WhatsApp.

Convozen's expansion reflects a broader industry trend toward automation and AI in customer service. By offering tools that reduce reliance on human agents for routine queries, businesses are seeking to improve efficiency while keeping support available around the clock.

The platform is currently being used across sectors such as healthcare, real estate, banking, insurance, and retail.
