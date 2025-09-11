The round also saw participation from Yogabar co-founder Suhasini Sampath and chef-entrepreneur Saransh Goila.

Cookware brand Ember has secured USD 3.2 million in seed funding from high net worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, and existing investors.

Founded in 2024 by Siddharth Gadodia and Himanshi Tandon, the Bengaluru-based company plans to use the investment to strengthen research and development, scale its manufacturing, and deepen its presence in the Indian market.

Ember offers eco-friendly, toxin-free cookware featuring its proprietary 'Arcilla' coating made from natural ingredients.

As part of the funding announcement, Goila has joined Ember as a partner and will lead its innovation lab, a hub for developing solutions tailored to Indian kitchens.

"India's kitchens deserve better, but the gap is clear. The only way to bridge it is by designing the kitchen of the future, a huge opportunity to transform how the country cooks," said Goila.

According to Ember, India's cookware market is valued at over USD 2 billion but remains dominated by outdated designs and unsafe materials. The startup aims to achieve INR 30 crore in annual recurring revenue by FY26.

Currently, 60 percent of Ember's sales come from its direct-to-consumer channel, with the remainder from ecommerce platforms like Amazon.

"We've seen interest from global markets such as the UK, Dubai, and Singapore, both from distributors and retailers, but our immediate focus is India. In the next two to five years, international expansion is definitely on the cards," said Co-founder Tandon.

