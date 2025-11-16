After two years of delay, the long-awaited Loss and Damage Fund meant to support climate-vulnerable nations launched its first call for project proposals this week.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the first week of COP30 wraps up, the global climate summit has delivered a mix of breakthroughs, political tensions, and clear warnings from scientists. From new financing commitments to dramatic protests, COP30 is shaping up to be one of the most politically charged and consequential climate conferences in recent years.



Loss and Damage Fund

After two years of delay, the long-awaited Loss and Damage Fund meant to support climate-vulnerable nations launched its first call for project proposals this week. The initial package totals $250 million, with grants of up to $20 million per project expected to be disbursed from mid-2026.

But questions loom. The fund, created at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, has only $788.8 million pledged, mostly from Europe. The U.S. contribution is a mere $17.5 million, and President Trump's withdrawal of the U.S. from the fund's board has injected fresh uncertainty into global climate finance leadership.

Climate Finance Push Takes Shape

The UNFCCC released its Baku to Belém Roadmap to 1.3T, outlining five "action fronts" to scale up global climate finance and sharply increase flows to developing countries, especially SIDS and LDCs. Meanwhile, the Independent High-Level Expert Group (IHLEG), led by economist Nicholas Stern, unveiled what it calls a "feasible pathway" to reach the $1.3 trillion target by 2035 with half coming from the private sector.

The gap remains enormous: climate finance currently sits at roughly $300 billion.

Philanthropic Push on Climate & Health

One of the most significant announcements came from a coalition of 35 major global philanthropies including Bloomberg, Gates, Wellcome Trust, and Rockefeller Foundation committing $300 million to combat climate-driven public health risks like extreme heat, air pollution, and infectious diseases.

This comes as a ClimateWorks Foundation report shows philanthropic funding for climate resilience hit a record $870 million last year.

Renewables Surge as Emissions Plateau in China

The International Energy Agency's World Energy Outlook 2025 delivered a rare note of optimism: more renewable energy will be built between now and 2030 than in the last four decades combined. Oil and coal are projected to peak before the decade ends.

Meanwhile, a Carbon Brief analysis finds China's emissions have been flat or falling for 18 months, with a 46% surge in solar power helping the world's largest emitter hit its CO₂ peak ahead of schedule.

Indigenous Protests Shake COP30

The most dramatic moment so far came on Wednesday, when Indigenous protesters stormed the conference venue, clashing with security and prompting Politico to call it "the most serious act of unrest seen in years at a COP."

Their message: the Amazon cannot be protected unless Indigenous rights are centered.

"It's not possible to discuss a new kind of society without addressing the climate," said protest spokesperson Gabriel Braga.

Tensions escalated again Friday, when 90 Munduruku Indigenous activists blocked the Blue Zone entrance, forcing the army to reinforce security.

Agriculture Industry's Influence Under Fire

A protest at the summit's new AgriZone sponsored by Nestlé and Bayer highlighted growing concerns over agribusiness influence at the climate talks. Critics argue industrial agriculture drives a third of global emissions and fuels Amazon deforestation.

"It is deeply concerning to see a third zone popping up at COP30 dedicated entirely to agribusiness interests," said Elodie Guillon of World Animal Protection.

Climate Misinformation

In a first-of-its-kind move, 12 countries signed the Declaration on Information Integrity on Climate, committing to counter climate misinformation and safeguard journalists and scientists. Experts say tackling misinformation is now as critical as emission cuts.