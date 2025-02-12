Corporate Titans Turn Pilgrims: India's Top Industrialists Take Holy Dip at Prayagraj Over 110 million individuals have taken a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj within the first 14 days alone

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Sudha Murty, Anil Ambani: L to R

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which commenced on January 13 with the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima, has already drawn an astounding number of pilgrims and devotees. Over 110 million individuals have taken a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj within the first 14 days alone. Held once every 12 years, this grand spiritual event is set to witness an unprecedented footfall, with the gathering expected to exceed 450 million visitors by its conclusion on February 26.

Prominent Industrialists Took a Holy Dip

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with his family, visited the Maha Kumbh on February 11. Accompanied by his family, he took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Anant Ambani expressed his joy after the ritual, stating, "I feel very good after taking the holy dip. May God bless everyone with peace and prosperity."

Reliance, under its 'We Care' initiative, has extended its support to pilgrims by offering essential services such as Anna Seva, medical assistance, transportation, and improved connectivity. The company has also provided dedicated rest zones, navigation support, and assistance for security personnel and lifeguards to ensure a smooth experience for attendees.

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group, also participated in the Maha Kumbh festivities, sharing profound insights on the event's significance beyond religious devotion. Calling the Kumbh Mela a blueprint for a sustainable civilization, Adani emphasized that India's true strength lies not only in economic progress but also in its cultural and spiritual preservation.

"The Kumbh isn't just a religious gathering—it embodies India's soft power, which is rooted in consciousness and service rather than conquest or dominance. True legacy is not just about what we build but about the consciousness we nurture," Adani posted on his LinkedIn.

Anil Ambani

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Group, Anil Ambani, and his wife, Tina Ambani, also marked their presence at the Maha Kumbh. Prior to their visit to Prayagraj, the couple visited the revered Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar, a significant pilgrimage site for Buddhists.

Sudha Murty

Philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty participated in the Maha Kumbh with a deep sense of personal commitment. She performed the ritual of tarpan, an offering made in honor of ancestors, fulfilling a long-held vow. Speaking about her participation, Murty shared, "I took a holy dip yesterday, I will do it today, and again tomorrow. My grandparents were unable to visit this sacred place, so I am here to offer tarpan in their name."

Holy Dip: From Local to Global

The sheer scale of Maha Kumbh 2025 has attracted global attention. A delegation of 118 diplomats from 77 countries visited the event on February 1. This international engagement underscores the Kumbh's status as not just a spiritual phenomenon but also a cultural and diplomatic bridge connecting India with the world.

The Maha Kumbh's official website has also witnessed an influx of visitors from across 183 countries, with substantial traffic from nations like the United States, Britain, Canada, and Germany. This digital engagement highlights the increasing curiosity and reverence for India's spiritual heritage beyond its borders.
