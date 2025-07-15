The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Moms Co. Founder Invests in Wellness Startup CosMoss

CosMoss, a wellness brand focused on sea moss-based supplements, has raised seed funding from Malika Sadani, Founder of The Moms Co., and Pratham Mittal, Founder of Tetr College of Business and Masters' Union.

The funds will be used to expand retail presence across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, build awareness around sea moss, and introduce new product formats suited to Indian consumers.

Founded in 2024 by students from Greece, Palestine, Serbia, Romania, and India at Tetr College of Business, CosMoss develops vegan sea moss gummies. The brand aims to introduce Indian consumers to this globally recognized superfood, which is rich in iodine, iron, and antioxidants.

"The strong response from initial users has reinforced our belief in the potential of this segment. The funding enables us to scale with purpose and precision," said Mohammad Jueitem, Co-founder of CosMoss.

CosMoss plans to strengthen its direct-to-consumer channels, explore quick commerce platforms, and deepen partnerships for premium offline retail. The company will also invest in content-led education and local product development through research.

"There is a clear shift toward wellness products that combine credibility with a modern approach. CosMoss is entering the market at the right moment, with a format that reflects changing consumer expectations and a strong vision for building a new category in India. The team brings clarity, speed, and a solid grasp of how this space is evolving, and that's going to matter as the category takes shape," said Malika Sadani, Co-founder, The Moms Co.

CosMoss aims to launch in 10 cities by mid next year, creating region-specific wellness solutions aligned with evolving consumer expectations.

The Wedding Company Raises USD 1 Mn Funding

The Wedding Company has secured USD 1 million in pre-seed funding from LVX and Tremis Capital, with additional participation from Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Ajith Pai, and Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi.

The funding will be used to scale operations across new cities, invest in technology and product development, and strengthen its network of verified vendors to deliver consistent service quality.

"We are building a tech-led and quality-assured wedding planning experience for Indian couples," said Pawan Gupta, co-founder of The Wedding Company. "Weddings are emotionally charged and operationally complex. Our goal is to simplify that journey with trusted, professional execution."

Founded in 2023 by Pawan Gupta and Rahul Namdev, The Wedding Company offers digital wedding planning and execution solutions. Its services cover venue booking, décor, photography, catering, logistics, and vendor coordination.

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, an investor in the round, said, "The Wedding Company is solving a high-friction and high-value problem in a massive consumer segment. The team's focus and speed of execution are impressive."

The platform claims to have delivered over 1,000 weddings across eight cities, handling service orders worth more than INR 60 crore. Its monthly booking volume exceeds INR 10 crore, with net monthly revenue above INR 1 crore.

The company aims to triple growth in the next fiscal year, targeting annual revenue of INR 120 crore.

Finvolve and IA Invest in Aquila Clouds

Finvolve and IA have invested in Aquila Clouds to support its global expansion and product enhancement. The funds will be used to scale sales operations, expand customer success initiatives, and strengthen product and engineering teams. Aquila Clouds will also refine its go-to-market strategy across the US, Canada, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Suchit Kaura, Co-founder and CEO of Aquila Clouds said, "This investment comes at a pivotal juncture in our journey. As enterprises double down on AI, managing cloud costs and AI application performance has never been more critical. With the backing of two ecosystem-driven partners, we look forward to tapping into emerging markets, scale enterprise partnerships and strengthen our positioning as a critical platform for the AI era."

Founded in 2020, Aquila Clouds offers an AI-powered cloud management platform that serves large enterprises and small to medium businesses. The platform delivers real-time observability, cost control, chargeback, and optimisation through AI and machine learning. Its Agentic AI workflows help streamline complex cloud and infrastructure operations.

Ashish Bhatia, Founder and CEO of IA and Co-founder, Finvolve added, "Aquila Clouds is at the forefront of redefining how businesses manage cloud, Application and on-premises infrastructure using AI/ML, and we're excited to support their global scale-up journey with our capital, network, and strategic guidance."