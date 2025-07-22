The launch of Enablr comes at a time when the GCC landscape is experiencing unprecedented growth. India alone houses nearly 2,000 GCCs, employing close to 2 million professionals

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hyderabad-based tech firm Covasant has launched Enablr, a business division that helps global capability centres (GCCs) set up operations in already established GCC markets. As part of its growth strategy, Enablr aims to establish 150 GCCs in India over the next five years.

With AI-first approach, the company aims to offer "intelligent, tailored solutions for end-to-end GCC setup, optimization, and transformation in India," Covasant said.

The launch comes at a time when the GCC landscape is experiencing unprecedented growth. India alone houses nearly 2,000 GCCs, employing close to 2 million professionals. With Enablr, Covasant aims to support both new and existing GCCs—helping companies build intelligent, future-ready centers from scratch or scale existing operations into strategic growth drivers using AI.

Enablr believes that all GCCs are on a journey of value creation. As per a report by PwC India, "GCCs are growing at a CAGR of 11–12 per cent between FY25 and FY29, notably in digital-first domains like AI, data engineering, cloud, cybersecurity, and product engineering."

For new entrants, the goal is to bypass common pitfalls and build a strategic asset from day one. For established centres that have already achieved operational excellence, the next frontier is to evolve into becoming true strategic partners for their global headquarters. With its proprietary AI solutions and maturity framework, Enablr delivers tailored roadmaps aligned to each enterprise's strategic intent, making every GCC's value quantifiable, scalable, and visible in the boardroom.

Speaking about the launch of Enablr, C.V. Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director, Enablr, said, "GCCs today have evolved from just being offshore support systems to becoming the epicentre of innovation, product development, and enterprise transformation. The definition of success for a GCC has fundamentally evolved. It's no longer enough to be an efficient operation; you must be a strategic partner to the enterprise."

"Enablr is built for leaders who recognize this shift. We offer enterprises a decisive edge by combining the intelligence of Agentic AI, regional expertise, operational scalability, and talent strategy. Whether you are laying the first brick or building on a decade of success, our mission is to deliver a repeatable blueprint for value creation."

Enablr supports enterprises through every phase of their GCC journey: from initial strategy formulation and location advisory, to setup, talent acquisition, and continuous operational optimization. Its framework integrates regional market intelligence, advanced analytics, intelligent process automation, and a deep understanding of global talent ecosystems. The goal is to bring a paradigm shift in how enterprises design and scale GCCs using an AI-first strategy with clear, measurable outcomes.