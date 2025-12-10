The NBFC will operate through the group entity Cashpositive Finance Private Limited under the brand name CashFloat.

CredFlow, an SME lending and cash flow management platform, has received its licence from the Reserve Bank of India for a new Non Deposit Taking NBFC in the ICC category.

The approval was granted in just four months, marking one of the fastest clearances of its kind. The NBFC will operate through the group entity Cashpositive Finance Private Limited under the brand name CashFloat. The platform has already begun disbursing loans.

With this licence, CredFlow has introduced data native NBFC. The company claims to use deep data drawn from GST systems, banking records, enterprise resource planning software and supply chain networks to offer working capital solutions for manufacturers, traders and distributors. According to the company, this approach enables faster decisions and more transparent lending practices.

Over the past four years, CredFlow has built a large cash flow and invoice intelligence network for small and medium businesses. The platform captures GST verified invoices worth over USD 800 billion and connects to over six million businesses. This reach gives the company a significant data advantage that allows it to underwrite credit in ways that traditional lenders often cannot.

The new licence is expected to strengthen CredFlows growing lending book, which is projected to reach INR 100 crore in AUM this year. Until now, the company relied mainly on partner driven lending models and lending service provider arrangements. The licence now allows CredFlow to lend independently, speed up approvals and design customised credit products while managing the process end to end.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kunal Aggarwal said, "With our NBFC licence, we are doubling down on our mission to make every SME in India cash rich by combining structured lending, data intelligence and responsible credit with speed."

CredFlow plans to expand its offerings to include purchase invoice discounting, unsecured and partially secured term loans, manufacturing expansion credit, structured SME finance, bank guarantee linked financing and co lending programs.

The company said that its cash flow linked lending model adjusts limits in real time, giving businesses faster and more flexible access to credit. With the new capability, CredFlow aims to widen access to formal finance for small and mid sized enterprises across India.