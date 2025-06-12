With its tools now handling collections across retail, SME, and MSME portfolios, Credgenics says it has helped lenders significantly cut costs while boosting recovery rates

Credgenics, a SaaS-based debt resolution platform, reported a 40 per cent increase in annual revenue for FY 2024–25, pushing total earnings to INR 220 crore. The company also logged a profit before tax of INR 25 crore, reinforcing its position as a dominant player in the debt collections technology sector.

According to a press release from the company, the performance reflects growing demand for digital-first, AI-powered solutions in a financial landscape grappling with scale and efficiency challenges. With its tools now handling collections across retail, SME, and MSME portfolios, Credgenics says it has helped lenders significantly cut costs while boosting recovery rates.

The announcement also comes as Credgenics signals broader ambitions beyond India. "We plan to further expand our presence both in India and other geographical locations, including the South East Asia and Middle East," said Rishabh Goel, co-founder and CEO. "With our revenue growing consistently at a high pace with sustained profitability, we have reinforced our dominant market leadership in this space."

Goel emphasized the company's intention to push deeper into AI, especially Generative AI, to improve customer engagement and further automate collections. "Our goal is to continue delivering superior business value through our AI powered innovative platform while enhancing the experience for credit consumers," he said.

Anand Agrawal, co-founder and CPTO, added that the company's growth is being driven by customer demand for end-to-end solutions that simplify the collections process. "Over the past year, we have scaled our platform and added new capabilities to meet the growing aspirational requirements of our customers," he said. "We remain focused on providing excellence with innovation as we further expand our customer base while providing unique solutions for new and diverse business use cases."

Credgenics' platform integrates tools like AI-based collections strategy prediction, digital payments, litigation management, and multichannel communication. Its use of technologies like predictive dialers, Gen AI-powered voicebots and videos, and an online dispute resolution system reflects the industry's shift toward automation and data-driven decision-making.

The company is backed by firms like WestBridge Capital, Accel, and Beams Fintech Fund.