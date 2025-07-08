The fresh capital aims to fuel expansion across two-wheeler financing, secured loans, and tech-driven credit enablement in tier II - IV Indian cities.

Credit Wise Capital, a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC) specialising in two-wheeler and MSME lending, has raised INR 200 crore in its first institutional funding round, led by Trident Growth Partners (TGP). Of the total investment, INR 120 crore was contributed by TGP, a private equity firm focused on India's consumption-led growth.

The capital infusion will be deployed to strengthen Credit Wise Capital's presence in tier II to tier IV cities across India. The company plans to triple its assets under management (AUM) over the next three years, expand its secured lending portfolio, and enhance its proprietary technology stack to accelerate credit inclusion for underserved communities.

"This capital will enable us to reach more customers, strengthen our tech stack, and bring formal finance closer to those who have been excluded for too long," said Aalesh Avlani, Co-founder of Credit Wise Capital. "Our mission has always been to make credit simple, fast, and human; and with Trident's support, we are ready to scale that promise and accelerate financial inclusion in Bharat."

Founded in 2018 by Aalesh Avlani and Gurpreet Singh Sodhi, Credit Wise Capital offers two-wheeler loans, loans against property (LAP), and licenses its proprietary SaaS-based credit platform to other NBFCs and financial institutions. Operating through a 'phygital' model—combining physical networks with digital underwriting—the company has built a robust presence in over 215 cities across 10 Indian states.

As of March 2025, the firm's AUM stood at INR 645 crore, a 32% increase from INR 489 crore the previous year. With over 200,000 two-wheeler loans disbursed and a healthy capital adequacy ratio of 31.2%, Credit Wise Capital is emerging as a key player in India's financial inclusion landscape.

"We are delighted to welcome Trident Growth Partners as a strategic partner who shares our long-term vision," added Gurpreet Singh Sodhi. "Their investment reaffirms our belief in leveraging technology and disciplined operations to create a transformative impact on the lending ecosystem."

Trident Growth Partners' Managing Partner Atul Gupta noted, "Credit Wise Capital represents exactly the kind of founder-led business we look to back—solving real-world problems with tech-enabled scale. We're proud to support their journey toward becoming a full-stack financial partner for emerging India."

With this funding, Credit Wise Capital is poised to expand deeper into Bharat, offering affordable, tech-enabled financial solutions where they are needed most.