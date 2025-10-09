Creencia Consulting Launches Maiden Fund with INR 100 Cr AuM

Within the next six to twelve months, the company plans to double its AuM, by onboarding strategically aligned investors.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Creencia Consulting, a new-age investment management firm, has announced the launch of its maiden fund with assets under management (AuM) of INR 100 crore.

The fund, structured on hedge-fund style principles, aims to deliver consistent, risk-managed returns tailored to the Indian market.

Backed by family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and industry veterans, the fund claims to employ globally inspired strategies designed to navigate market volatility while maintaining direction-neutral positioning.

As per the official release, the firm has set a target to double its AuM within the next six to twelve months by bringing on board investors aligned with its member-only model. The company also plans to maintain disciplined drawdown control of less than five percent, highlighting its risk-first approach.

Amandeep Singh Uberoi, Founder and CIO of Creencia Consulting, said, "Today, the market dynamics are changing rapidly, and investors are looking for stable, risk-managed alternatives. At Creencia, we have a proven track record of managing and growing assets of over INR 70 crore, and our integration of advanced algorithms and data-driven systems for precise execution and agile decision-making enables us to fill in a white space effectively."

Creencia Consulting positions itself as a pioneer in India for implementing institutional-grade, data-driven investment strategies. Combining real-time market adaptability, advanced analytics, and a disciplined risk framework, the firm seeks to deliver predictable outcomes without relying on excessive leverage or traditional approaches.

With this launch, Creencia is signaling a shift in how modern strategies are applied in India, offering investors a structured, transparent, and scalable alternative.